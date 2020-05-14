SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today launched the Envision TV AR app, the best way to see how Sony's TVs fit into the home. Users can now more accurately determine which TV size is perfect for their space by using an AR-enabled smartphone1 and the Envision TV AR app.
"As we continue to stay home, this app offers a new way for our customers to confidently purchase a Sony TV in the comfort of their living rooms," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. "We hope this new technology takes the guesswork out of shopping online."
With the Envision TV AR app, users can view TVs mounted or on a stand, see all details of their selected TV, including HDMI and other ports, and explore new features of Sony's latest models. Simply download the app in Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store by searching for "Envision TV AR" using any AR-enabled smartphone1. Next, open the app, select a TV and point the phone's camera to view the TV in any space.
1 Compatible with iPhone 6s or later running iOS 12 and above, as well as applicable Android Oreo smartphones or later (see full list of Android AR compatible devices here: https://developers.google.com/ar/discover/supported-devices).