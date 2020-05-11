SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the new HT-G700 soundbar, offering immersive cinematic sound and clear dialogue. With powerful audio, this stylish Dolby Atmos® enabled soundbar features Vertical Surround Engine technology and a center speaker for a premium audio experience.
"Offering a dynamic, best-in-class acoustic experience is of peak importance when designing our soundbars," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics North America. "The new HT-G700 soundbar delivers a fully immersive sound experience that elevates at-home viewing and provides customers with a front row seat to their favorite movies, TV shows and content."
HT-G700 Soundbar Key Features:
- Hear Rich Sound from All Directions: Customers will be able to enjoy a superior audio experience with the HT-G700 through support of Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Vertical Surround Engine. When paired with Sony's signal processing, the three speakers reproduce an immersive acoustic experience.
Additionally, with Immersive Audio Enhancement, users can upscale even regular stereo audio to a 7.1.2 sound experience – so every TV show and movie sounds exceptional.
- Enjoy Clearer Voice: The HT-G700 3.1 channel system includes a dedicated center speaker, which ensures vocal clarity, whether it's quick-fire TV dialogue or whispered movie lines. This feature also enhances music to offer a detailed and intimate listening experience.
Signal processing in the HT-G700 has been improved to deliver surround sound to a wider home theater area. Additionally, finely tuned S-Force PRO technology uplifts sound to fit larger TV screen heights (over 55 inches), so viewers can enjoy a more immersive experience.
- Experience Deep Bass with a Powerful Subwoofer: The 400w1 soundbar features a powerful wireless subwoofer, which enhances the experience by delivering a deep, rich bass sound.
- Seamless Usability and Wireless Connectivity: Easily connect a compatible TV, HDMI gaming console, UHD Blu-ray™ player or set-top box for endless entertainment options. Customers can also stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth®2.
- Customize the Listening Experience with Premium Settings: Sound modes and settings best suited to a user's chosen content can be selected directly via a button on the remote control.
Feel and hear the action all around with Cinema mode or hear every detail of a favorite track with Music mode. Additionally, Voice mode tailors sound settings to accentuate speech while Night mode optimizes the sound balance to offer clearer sound, even at low volume levels.
The HT-G700 has a suggested retail price of $599.99 and is available for purchase at Amazon, Best Buy and other authorized dealers today. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/sound-bars/ht-g700
1 Soundbar and subwoofer's total combined power is 400w.
2 Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary.