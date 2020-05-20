SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the new XAV-AX5500 car AV receiver, offering upgraded audio extensibility, enhanced smart features and user customizations.
"Legacy car owners can give new life to their driving experience with Sony's newest AV car receiver," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics North America. "The AX5500 offers powerful sound, a sleek and responsive touchscreen, and seamless integration with users' smart devices to give then crisp, high-quality audio wherever they go."
XAV-AX5500 Car AV Receiver Key Features:
Impressive Sound:
- Sound Optimization – Digital Sound Processing (DSP) enables drivers to make adjustments, while creating a sound field ideal for the inside of vehicles. The Dynamic Stage Organizer (DSO) creates an ambient sound as if there were speakers on the dashboard. The 10-band equalizer (EQ10) with 10 presets offers easy and effective frequency adjustment for various listening environments.
- EXTRA BASS™ – Overcome engine noise with clear punchy sound at any volume level.
- FLAC Audio File Compatible – Free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC) compresses without any loss in quality. It can play back FLAC files with up to 24-bit depth and sampling frequency at 48 kHz1 .
- 5-Volt 3-Pre Out – Sony's head unit with high voltage 3-pre out offers a 5-volt signal, offering clearer sound with less distortion.2
Sleek Design:
- 6.95-inch Bezel-less Flush Surface Display – A flush mount with capacitive touch screen offers an astonishingly flat, bezel-less and beautiful display that elegantly matches car interiors.
- Space Saving Installation with Single DIN Rear Chassis – The rear chassis is designed with single-DIN dimensions that gives enough room under the radio for cable harnesses, steering wheel control and integration boxes.
- Sleek "Brushed" Aluminum Key Terminal – The ergonomically designed sleek key terminal offers instant access to source selections and sound adjustments while minimizing distractions.
Smart Features:
- Apple CarPlay – Apple CarPlay integrates iPhone with the car audio's display and controls, enabling users to make phone calls, access music, send and receive messages, get directions optimized for traffic and more while the driver stays focused on the road. Apple CarPlay now supports third-party navigation apps, so it provides even more choices to get to the destination.3
- Android Auto™ – Designed with safety and convenience in mind, Android Auto is a simpler way to use a smartphone with the car's display. With the Google Assistant on Android Auto, drivers can stay focused, connected and entertained, keeping their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel, while using voice to help with daily tasks.4
- WebLink® Cast – WebLink is a lightweight app delivery platform designed especially for in-vehicle use. Using an Android or iOS device connection, it can mirror a smartphone screen right on the car audio display to offer reliable, responsive infotainment.
- Rearview Camera with Adjustable Parking Guidelines – Use the connected rearview camera when shifting the vehicle's transmission lever to the reverse position or simply tap the Rear Camera icon on the home screen.
- Quick Wake Up – Drivers are ready to go right after turning on the ignition.5
Seamless Utility:
- Dual USB Ports – Now users can hook up various devices to play tons of music with better sound quality while still connecting a smartphone for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
- Customizable Wallpaper – Easily change the wallpaper to the preset color choices or use a favorite JPEG image saved in a USB device.
- SiriusXM Radio Ready – Connect your SiriusXM Radio satellite tuner6 to enjoy commercial-free music, sports, news and entertainment.
The XAV-AX5500 will be available in July for a suggested retail price of $449.99, including a three-year warranty. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/in-car-receivers-players/xav-ax5500.
1 Decodable file property. Reproduction through Linear PCM conversion to 16 bit / 44.1 kHz.
2 When connected to external amplifiers.
3 Apple, iPad, iPhone, iPod, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.
4 Google and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.
5 Less than 6.5 seconds. Time measured approximately until safety caution is displayed.
6 Sold separately.