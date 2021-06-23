TOKYO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation announced today that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  A copy of this document is available on the Sony Group Corporation Investor Relations website at https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/IR/library/sec.html

In addition, shareholders of Sony may receive a printed copy of Sony's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by visiting https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/IR/library/ar/request.html

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sony-group-corporation-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301318444.html

SOURCE Sony Group Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.