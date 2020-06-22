PARAMUS, N.J., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the appointment of Rich Ventura as Vice President of B2B for Sony Imaging Products and Solutions Professional Division. In this role, Ventura will provide insight, strategy and leadership to Sony's robust display, remote camera and solutions product portfolio directly overseeing business and product management as well as all B2B marketing communications strategies. In addition, he will nurture and expand Sony relationships in the corporate, education and government sectors to drive growth for Sony's B2B portfolio and create long-term partnerships with strategic systems integrators and distribution partners which will drive engagement among influential corporations and universities.
"We are thrilled to have Rich joining our team and are confident his years of industry experience and strong leadership will bring new insight and help drive accelerated and long-term growth for Sony in these strategic categories," says Theresa Alesso, President, Imaging Products & Solutions Professional Division.
"I'm excited about joining Sony Electronics given their long history of innovation and leadership," says Rich Ventura, Vice President of B2B, Sony Imaging Products and Solutions Professional Division. "There are amazing opportunities in the industry and I look forward to delivering value to our partners and customers."
Ventura brings two decades of experience in the professional imaging and display industry. Prior to Sony, Ventura spent nineteen plus years with NEC Display Solutions of America in which he held a variety of roles such as Field Sales, Director of Sales, and Vice President of Strategy and Solutions. As Senior Vice President of Strategy and Solutions Development at NEC Display Solutions of America, Ventura focused on evolving the business and driving it forward through strategic initiatives that resulted in both short and long-term gains for NEC.
In addition, Rich is also a respected industry insider in display technology and is a former Chairman of the Digital Signage Federation (DSF) and serves on the Former Chairman's Council. In his time on the DSF Board, he developed and supported numerous initiatives for various committees such as The International Committee, Advocacy and Outreach Committee, Membership Committee as well as the Global DOOH Council. Rich also has 10 years military service as a part of the Minnesota National Guard and the US Army Reserves.
Ventura's extensive experience, industry relationships and dedication will bolster and support Sony's strategy and vision for future-forward professional solutions that will evolve Sony's B2B business within the professional division.
For more information about Sony Electronics' Imaging Products and Solutions Professional Division please visit https://pro.sony/ue_US/home.
