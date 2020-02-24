Flagship Model Offers World's First Smartphone with up to 20 fps Continuous Shooting Capability - Triple camera array and 3D iToF sensor incorporating industry-leading Sony Alpha technology and ZEISS optics with T* coating calibrated specifically for Xperia - Advanced autofocus camera technology enables the world's first smartphone camera capable of up to 20 fps[2] continuous shooting with 60 times per second[1] AF/AE[3] calculations - Real-time Eye AF[4] for humans and animals[2] - Photography Pro and Cinematography Pro functions offer more user control over photo, video and movie creation - 21:9 CinemaWide 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display[3] delivers unprecedented color accuracy - True front stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and new 360 Reality Audio[4] with unique hardware decoding to optimize sound quality - Qualcomm® Snapdragon(TM) 865 Mobile Platform, with high-capacity 4000mAh battery with wireless charging for optimal speed and performance