Sorted, initially launched on the iOS platform back in 2018, is now available to download as a native app on macOS. This is a major milestone for Sorted, as there's been a lot of demand from the existing users for the release of the macOS version. Together with this launch, Sorted has hit another milestone: surpassing 1 million downloads on the App Store since the app was born. To give more users the opportunity to experience hyper-scheduling, Sorted has made the app free to use. Users can also get PRO to enjoy the full benefits and features of Sorted through separate purchases on iOS and macOS platforms.