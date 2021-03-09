BURLINGTON, Mass., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sotero, the leading innovator in comprehensive data protection with an emphasis on data usability, today announced that it has continued momentum across all aspects of its business. It's accelerated growth began with securing $5 million for its Data Security as a Service Platform backed by Gutbrain Ventures, Boston Seed Capital and PBJ Capital, and the launch of Sotero Opaque, the first field-level data protection solution encrypting data in use, data at rest, and data in motion across all data stores.
The momentum continued with the addition of two industry veterans to Sotero's board of advisors - Patrick Dineen, Global CIO of Nielsen, and Carol Meyers, former CMO of Rapid 7, and technology integration partnerships with Yellowbrick Data and Actian.
"Our customers can confidently use, share, and store their data without worry that data will be leaked or compromised. Sotero's Data Security as a Platform Service enables organizations to query, analyze, transact, and transfer data that remains encrypted throughout the process, without introducing latency or impacting user experience. Our breakthrough solution is unlocking the full value of data and powering growth for healthcare, finance, technology and SaaS companies." said Purandar Das, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotero.
"Sotero has expanded its support for a broad range of data stores including big data platforms. Our partnerships with SaaS platform providers enable them to address the critical customer requirements of security, privacy, and GDPR compliance at a whole new level. Our expanded API-based functionality enables customers to include data protection from ETL, data transformation and custom-built code. Sotero's S4 platform provides unique data security as a service in the cloud" he added.
"We're thrilled to partner with Sotero to bring secure and flexible data and analytics solutions to our joint customers," said Allen Holmes, Vice President of Business Development at Yellowbrick. Sotero's approach to encrypting data at rest and in motion is a natural fit with Yellowbrick's delivery of real-time analytics against data at rest and in motion.``
Sotero delivered significant product enhancements including adding anomaly detection and malicious user prevention capabilities to Sotero's core product Sotero Protect. This capability allows organizations to immediately identify and quarantine abnormal data and malicious users, enabling them to respond to threats in real-time.
New product introductions and enhancements:
-Sotero Protect product enhancement
-Anomaly detection and malicious user prevention capabilities
- Immediately identify and quarantine abnormal data and malicious users to respond to threats in real-time
Sotero Opaque launched
- The first trusted data-sharing solution for complex data ecosystems and sources
- Advanced data matching technology utilizing exact and fuzzy matching via phonetic and Levenshtein distance algorithms
- Securely share sensitive data between two or more parties while staying in complete control of data access and visibility
"The Sotero Platform democratizes data by providing centralized data protection, governance, and compliance. It removes all barriers to adoption with deploy anywhere philosophy and simple point and click configurations" said Shanthi Boppana, CTO and Co-Founder at Sotero. "We are pleased to offer this unique and valuable technology," she added.
Until Sotero, enterprise teams, SaaS companies and data platform providers had no easy way to ubiquitously protect operational databases, tackle data protection for secure cloud data transfer and access, or confidently support secure data sharing and analysis.
Eliminating the need for multiple data encryption tools, including point solutions such as Transparent Data Encryption (TDE) for relational, non-tabular (NoSQL), and file databases, Sotero puts an end to data protection solution sprawl.
Sotero utilizes the most sophisticated encryption for data in use, including deterministic, random, and format-preserving encryption. Sotero is also compatible with all on-prem, cloud and hybrid data stores, including Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, Hadoop, Avalanche, Snowflake, Yellowbrick, Postgres, and MongoDB, and comes with pre-built integrations to leading identity access and key management solutions.
About Sotero:
Sotero offers the first field-level, universal data protection platform, that encrypts data at rest, in motion and in use, across on-premises and cloud data stores, while being able to scale with ease. Enterprise, SaaS and data platform providers choose Sotero to protect their operational databases, secure cloud data access, and safe data analysis and enable data sharing with partners and across international borders. The company is backed by Gutbrain Ventures, Boston Seed Capital and PBJ Capital.
For more information, visit https://www.soterosoft.com or contact Sonia Awan – Media Relations at soniaawanpr@gmail.com
