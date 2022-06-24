SoulFIRE Health has formed a strategic partnership with Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and well-being.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoulFIRE Health has formed a strategic partnership with Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and well-being. As a premier at-home testing and nutritional supplement provider, and source of nutrition education and support, Thorne will work with SoulFIRE Health targeting providers and health coaches who work in chronic care, pre-condition management, and self-management programs throughout the United States.
"As the world grapples with double-digit growth in chronic disease and food insecurity, new solutions are necessary" says Rebecca MacKinnon, CEO of 5th Dimension Strategies. "Health providers and coaches are often challenged by insufficient tools and consumer-ready information as supporting materials around the patient journey that were previously offered in handouts are limited, if even available. SoulFIRE and Thorne aim to simplify available tools especially as evidence-based content is often difficult to read or lacks actionable support for clients.
Thorne HealthTech offers industry leadership in at-home testing, healthy nutritional support, and behavior indicators. The SoulFIRE Health dietitian team led by Erin Nugent, RDN and the content creators managed by Lexi Burghart will pair and expand the rich, high quality Collections of Professional Toolkits and Consumer Journeys. "Thorne refuses to take shortcuts," says Laura Kunces, VP of Medical Strategies at Thorne HealthTech. "We invest in comprehensive testing, source the highest quality ingredients, create clean manufacturing processes, and protect the environment. Our portfolio of personalized offerings includes at-home health tests, nutritional supplements, and incredible evidence-based research. I came to Thorne as a Registered Dietitian because I believe we redefine what it means to live healthier longer."
About SoulFIRE Health. SoulFIRE Health offers easy to use and comprehend, evidence-based digital content for providers and coaches supporting client nutrition and activity decisions. The platform offers communities, health providers, educators and coaches rich content for working with chronic disease, general nutrition and wellness concerns.
About Thorne HealthTEch. Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and well-being. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. For any questions: Lexi Burghart, Research Analyst and Marketing Specialist, lexi@5dstrategies.com or 844.654.3702
