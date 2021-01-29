MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sound Legends, a new digital music web based platform serving independent musicians worldwide, has officially launched it's much anticipated website, SoundLegends.com. With the ongoing success of music streaming services, musicians can share and sell their music with a global audience almost instantly. Sound Legends empowers upcoming musicians by streamlining the music sharing process & distributing their work to all popular digital music streaming services at once, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Youtube Music. The Company's suite of services including music distribution lets artists try the Sound Legends platform free for the first 30-days, and then a low monthly fee of $6.99 which includes unlimited use of all Sound Legends services.
"We're excited to offer a full suite of services and tools that empower up-and-coming artists to easily license, distribute and most importantly educate upcoming artists on the processes of the digital distribution. What stands us apart is our 195 independent country portals that are delivered in most languages spoken. This allows us to work with artists in the countries where they live. Sound Legends brings musicians a complete digital distribution platform at an affordable price." said Alex Malagon CEO at Sound Legends, Inc.
Sound Legends provides music distribution, publishing, copyrighting, and it's exclusive Global Featured Artist® promotion plus an affiliate program for musicians to earn additional revenue. The Sound Legends solution lets the artist upload their music and maintain creative and financial control of their craft. The Sound Legends platform includes 195 independent country portals and in most languages spoken.
Sound Legends helps its artist reach listeners through an aggressive campaign of social media exposure and other proprietary marketing solutions. Our tools help legitimize and establish them in a global presence.
One of the most powerful components of the Sound Legends platforms is our central dashboard. Here artists can see where people are listening to their music, number of downloads and most importantly the financial component of royalties and sales.
