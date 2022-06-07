Growing focus on improving marine transportation safety will be one of the key trends in the sound navigation and ranging system market during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound navigation and ranging, also known as SONAR, is a sensing technique employing sound propagation for navigating, detecting and communicating with underwater objects. SONAR systems emit sound pulses and measure their return after they are reflected from man-made or biological/physical objects. The global sound navigation and ranging system market is a part of the global aerospace and defense market.
In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the global sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market is anticipated to grow by USD 1.14 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.
Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report
What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?
- Overview of the Market
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Factors Impacting Market Growth
- Vendor Analysis
Segmentation
Segments
Application
Defense and civil and commercial
Geography
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
The growth of the sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market will be driven by the growing preference for deploying integrated sonar systems. Naval agencies are focusing on deploying integrated SONAR systems as an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) measure. Many countries are studying the scope of introducing new ASW technologies to reduce the dominance of enemy submerged vehicles.
Growing focus on improving marine transportation safety is a key trend in the global sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market growth. Due to the increase in maritime crimes, maritime security has become a concern for most countries across the world. Hence, many countries are trying to improve safety standards for navigation.
Technavio helps businesses keep up with the key trends in the market. Download an Exclusive Sample Report
According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market include ASELSAN AS, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, thyssenkrupp AG, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc among others.
The global sound navigation and ranging system market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Technavio provides two subscription offers, a Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000 and a Team Plan billed annually at USD 8500. Choose any offer that is the most suitable for you and make use of the vast repository of reports offered by Technavio to improve your business!
Related Reports
Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market by Leasing Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market by Sector and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Global Sound Navigation and Ranging System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.14 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.36
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Russian Federation, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ASELSAN AS, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, thyssenkrupp AG, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Aerospace and defense market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Defense - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Civil and commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Civil and commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Civil and commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Passive SONAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Passive SONAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Passive SONAR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Active SONAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Active SONAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Active SONAR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 29: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 47: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 ASELSAN AS
- Exhibit 50: ASELSAN AS - Overview
- Exhibit 51: ASELSAN AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: ASELSAN AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: ASELSAN AS - Segment focus
- 11.4 Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 54: Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Exhibit 59: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key news
- Exhibit 62: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Segment focus
- 11.6 L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 64: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 67: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Exhibit 69: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Lockheed Martin Corp - Key news
- Exhibit 72: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Exhibit 74: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 77: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Exhibit 79: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 82: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Thales Group
- Exhibit 84: Thales Group - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Thales Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Thales Group - Key news
- Exhibit 87: Thales Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: Thales Group - Segment focus
- 11.11 thyssenkrupp AG
- Exhibit 89: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview
- Exhibit 90: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news
- Exhibit 92: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus
- 11.12 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
- Exhibit 94: Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 97: Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 100: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 102: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sound-navigation-and-ranging-sonar-system-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-14-billion--find-future-trends-analysis-and-insights--technavio-301561784.html
SOURCE Technavio