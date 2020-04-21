SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Shout™, the pioneer in sound-to-art realization, today unveiled www.Sound-Shout.com, the destination site that allows consumers to convert their favorite songs into high-quality display art for their home or office. With Sound Shout's "Wave It" technology, digital song files are converted into a variety of stunning wave patterns, giving music enthusiasts a unique visual medium to express their favorite songs.
"Music is an artform unlike any other – its power to move and inspire is undeniable, yet it is fleeting in form," said Ron Brahy, Founder of Sound Shout. "Sound Shout changes the essence of music into a visual artform, giving fans an ever-lasting representation to show off the songs that matter the most."
Wave It – The Technology that Brings Music to Life
Sound Shout's Wave It technology converts MP3 files into waveform artwork – a striking and vibrant visual representation of any song. Key song data, such as Artist/Band, Song Name, Release Date and Length of song (time) is captured to accompany the converted wave file. Finally, Sound Shout applies up to eight different visual effects so that consumers can see their songs in a variety of colors to best match their tastes and environments.
Printing is completed on a 32-inch by 12-inch 100-percent cotton rag canvas, giving the owner a durable, gallery-quality print. A hard-sealed backing makes installation effortless, while color protection ensures image brilliance for the lifetime of the print.
Availability and Pricing
Customers can upload their favorite songs to Sound Shout for free. Sound Shout artwork is currently only available in the U.S. for $149 at www.Sound-Shout.com. Shipping is free to the continental U.S.; extra charges may apply to Alaska and Hawaii.
About Us
Sound Shout is the pioneer in sound-to-art realization. Founded in 2019, Sound Shout uses its proprietary Wave It technology to transform digital songs into amazing artwork. For more information, go to: www.Sound-Shout.com or follow it on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.
Sound Shout™ and Wave It™ are trademarks of Sound Shout. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.