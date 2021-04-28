NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sounder (http://www.sounder.fm), the industry's first end-to-end audio management, distribution, monetization, and analytics platform built with and for creators, today announced the launch of Sounder Plus, a premium offering at an accessible price point of $12.99 per month. Sounder Plus helps creators automate content distribution, transform audio content into readily shareable videos, optimize audience growth through AI-powered recommendations, collaborate with a team up to five, and authentically brand their content.
Sounder Plus brings innovative new features to market, including automated episode distribution to YouTube, video clips for episode promotion, and AI-generated keyword suggestions to improve audio SEO. The complete Sounder Plus offering includes:
- Videobites — Creators can transform episodes into transcription-powered video clips, enabling them to connect and engage with audiences on video-first storytelling platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Snap, and LinkedIn.
- Automatic Distribution to YouTube — Creators can automatically publish all future episodes to YouTube, helping their podcasts reach new audiences. In the last year, 43% of podcast listeners said they listened to a podcast on YouTube, representing fertile ground for audience growth.
- Episode Description Analysis — Sounder Plus analyzes every episode and recommends the best keywords to include in episode descriptions, helping creators increase podcast podcast discovery and engagement.
- RSS Feed Keyword Suggestions — Sounder Plus guides creators to add keywords to the RSS feed for every episode. Since podcast directories and apps use RSS feeds to better understand audio content, these keyword suggestions will help creators increase content discovery.
- Social Media Tagging Tips — Sounder Plus uses AI to suggest relevant tags creators can use for each episode, driving increased reach. discovery, and engagement on social platforms.
- Sounder Player Theming — Creators can customize the design of the Sounder Player, choosing from one of 10 pre-created themes or design their own, controlling their overall visual brand experience.
- Organizations — Sounder Plus allows podcasters to manage their content together in one secure workspace with a team up to five, eliminating the need to share logins.
"At Sounder, we strive to empower every creator to connect with their audiences and have their voices heard. In talking with many creators on our platform, we knew they needed automated, simple, and intuitive ways to expand and engage their audiences," said Kal Amin, Co-founder and CEO of Sounder. "With our upgraded transcription technology and improvements to our machine learning algorithms now available in all Sounder subscriptions, we are bringing powerful tools to ensure all creators can accelerate their podcasting growth."
The company also announced changes and enhancements to Sounder Basic, its free offering. Sounder Basic will continue to provide free hosting for podcasts with up to 5,000 streams per month, upgraded transcription quality and accuracy, distribution to all major podcast apps, monetization tools, and standard audience analytics. In addition, Sounder Basic will now provide the ability to customize the Sounder Player with one of three themes and introduce a limited number of AI-powered keyword suggestions for episode descriptions, RSS feed keywords, and social tags. Episode scheduling and advanced audience analytics have moved to Sounder Plus.
Sounder is an end-to-end audio management, distribution, monetization, and analytics platform focused on making audio more discoverable and better for everyone while supporting a thriving and innovative ecosystem. Founded in 2019 by former Google and Spotify executives, Sounder connects creators to the tools and services they need to grow both audiences and revenue. Sounder's proprietary In-Stream Audio Search technology makes audio content more discoverable, making each episode more likely to be shared and heard. Learn more and join Sounder's community of creators at sounder.fm.
