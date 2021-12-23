ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sounding Board, Inc, the first customizable leadership coaching platform that combines technology and coaching to drive measurable business impact, was recognized with a coveted Brandon Hall Group bronze award for tech excellence in the Best Advance in Online Coaching Tools category. Sounding Board's award was announced earlier this month on the heels of the company's recent news of its Series B fund.
"It is exciting to see the industry recognize the breadth and depth of our solution at Sounding Board - 54% of companies plan to increase their use of internal and external coaching to deliver coaching and Sounding Board will be the technology platform to enable that at scale," Christine Tao, Co-founder & CEO of Sounding Board.
Having started out with the vision to democratize access to leadership coaching within an organization, Sounding Board took to developing a Coaching Management Platform that is easy to manage, measure and scale. The unified, AI-powered platform lifts the administrative burden of deploying, managing, and measuring complex coaching programs with a secure, encrypted, end-to-end environment and seamless integrations and open APIs.
"Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work," said Brandon Hall, Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies."
A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria: Product, Unique differentiators, Value and Measurable results.
"We are excited to have our technology match the same high quality as our leadership coaching. Together we are able to create exponential impact for our customers," noted Lori Mazan, Co-founder, President & Chief Coaching Officer of Sounding Board.
About Sounding Board
Sounding Board, Inc. is the industry leader in scalable leadership coaching, with the world's first customizable leadership coaching platform that combines technology and coaching to drive measurable business impact for global enterprises. The Coaching Management System (CMS) is designed to lift the administrative burden for organizations, making leadership coaching easier to deliver, manage, measure, and scale. With a globally managed network of world-class coaches covering over 60 countries and 15+ languages, Sounding Board works with enterprise and hypergrowth client-partners like Chime, Zoom, Dropbox, Cloudera, VMware, Mozilla, Bloomberg, Plaid, and UserTesting among others to develop coaching solutions designed to drive leadership development and organizational success. In 2021, Co-Founders Christine Tao and Lori Mazan were named EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2021. Sounding Board was named among the GSV EdTech 150 as one of 2021's Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and a GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER for Career and Workforce Readiness Solution. For more information, visit http://www.soundingboardinc.com
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of their offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. http://www.brandonhall.com
Media Contact
Carol Levey, Sounding Board, Inc., 1 818-692-6549, carol@soundingboardinc.com
SOURCE Sounding Board, Inc.