CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine has included Source Alliance Network on its annual Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Many well-known companies, including Microsoft, gained their initial national exposure via the Inc. 5000 list.
"The past two years have been ones of incredible challenge and opportunity for most businesses, so our continued recognition on the Inc. 5000 list is a point of pride for everyone on our team," said Source Alliance Network's President and CEO, Jim Vaca. "Our employees work to consistently anticipate, meet and exceed the needs of our clients in an ever-changing environment. I would like to thank our steadfast managers and employees for their efforts in keeping the satisfaction of our customers as a top priority every day. I would also like to thank our clients; they continue to put their trust in us to manage, maintain, and improve their supply chain networks and transportation logistics."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list been very competitive within their markets, but companies on this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
Jim Vaca adds, "we are proud to have been included on the Inc. 5000 list for five years running, especially denoting our continued growth throughout and inclusive of the year 2020, and I look forward to Source Alliance remaining on the Inc. 5000 list for many years to come."
About Source Alliance Network (SAN):
SAN brings multiple points of supply chain compliance, optimization and management together with expert market intelligence and information technology to achieve extraordinary results for our clients. They achieve this through extensive cost benefit analysis that determines the right source for their clients. They provide a scalable service transportation offering with solutions that suit their clients' individual needs.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
