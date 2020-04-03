ANAHEIM, Calif., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Graphics, 3D printing & scanning solutions providers in Anaheim California, is offering aid to medical facilities through the use of their 3D printers at a highly discounted rate and priority turnaround time. They have already begun production on basic face shields and prototyping other parts such as ventilator splitters.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has moved around the globe, medical supplies resources have diminished as the number of patients grows. One unexpected industry has offered help in a unique way. 3D Printing has evolved over the years into a platform where you can create usable items in just hours. 3D Printing is a huge solution to the lack of medical resources.
"In face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Source Graphics, 3D printing services team, is volunteering to aid hospitals and health centers by proposing the use of their machines at substantially reduced printing costs and with priority printing queue. We believe that the additive manufacturing sector can play an important role in sustaining the effort of hospital workers in the middle of this emergency, and as one local company we are prepared to do our part"
Sy Hussaini/President
Source Graphics
For anyone wanting to join the fight to assist medical facilities, please go to https://sourcegraphics.com/covid-19-response.
