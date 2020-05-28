HERNDON, Va., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceCast expresses its gratitude for members of the U.S. Armed Forces, their families, and Veterans during National Military Appreciation Month.
While the impact of COVID-19 has affected us, service members who are nearing separation, their spouses and Veterans can rely on Veteran representatives at American Job Centers (AJC) nationwide. Military Veterans themselves, these representatives develop job and training opportunities with special emphasis on Veterans with service-connected disabilities.
Michael Barnes, a Veteran Employment Representative in Charlottesville, Va. with Virginia Career Works and a U.S. Air Force Veteran said, "I work with Veterans and spouses to assist them in finding viable employment opportunities. My military service and experiences provide a solid foundation and common ground for sharing a unique passion with Veterans in my efforts to assist them to regain a valuable and meaningful life in their civilian communities."
"Veterans have the ability to quickly survey a situation to make intelligent decisions and adapt to any environment. We show up early for work and work hard," said Shannon Noble, U.S. Navy Veteran at Job Service Missoula at the Montana Department of Labor and Industry. "As a member of the Leadership Team for the Veteran Support Network, I've found Veterans to be the best coaches, peer supporters and mentors. We're resourceful, respectful and responsible."
During crisis or conflict whether near or far, our military consistently answers the call. Let us show our support for recently separated service members, military spouses, and Veterans as they bravely enter civilian employment during this month and beyond. Contact your nearest AJC location for more details.
