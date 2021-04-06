SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SourceScrub LLC, a leading provider of private company intelligence for the financial services industry, has launched a new CRM integration with Microsoft Dynamics.
Through this integration, users can automatically enrich millions of company data points directly into their Microsoft Dynamics instance, eliminating the need for manual lead management processes, duplicative work, and lost deals.
SourceScrub's platform offers company intelligence on over 1.5 million companies – 78% of which are bootstrapped companies. The data also includes over 70 thousand sources (including industry conferences, buyers' guides, fast growth publications and market maps), 1.9 Million executive profiles, 200 thousand deal transactions, over 25 thousand investment companies. The company's CRM integrations - like the currently available Microsoft Dynamics integration - helps private company deal teams better find, research and connect with promising investment and M&A targets.
"We're excited to take this step in providing further value to our customers who have Microsoft Dynamics," said Vice President of Product, Josh Giglio. "We show that our customer-base transacts more than 55% of their peers, yet only 65% of private equity firms and investment banks still aren't even using a CRM. This integration is a step in the direction of modernizing the M&A industry."
SourceScrub also has CRM integrations with Affinity, DealCloud, Dynamo, Salesforce, and SugarCRM.
About SourceScrub
SourceScrub, LLC is the world's leading data service covering purely private companies. Founded in 2015, the company services hundreds of the world's top financial institutions helping them research, find and connect with private companies. SourceScrub leverages both human editing and machine learning techniques to build the most comprehensive and accurate data set available on the market. The Company has over 1.5 million companies in its database which is refreshed regularly. Over 78% of the private companies covered have no existing venture capital or private equity investment providing its customers a unique data service unparalleled in the industry.
