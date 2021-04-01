SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SourceScrub LLC, a data service provider for the financial services industry, has revealed their Best of Bootstrapped private company awards for the second half of 2020. The Best of Bootstrapped Awards highlight the best fifteen private companies in software, healthcare, and financial services as well as the top 10 overall for 2020 based on data from the SourceScrub platform. The Best of Bootstrapped lists are derived by looking at a combination of bootstrapped company growth signals including employee, job posting, marketing, web, and investor signals.

"2020 was such a crazy year," commented Frazier Miller, COO of SourceScrub. "These companies not only persevered but found a way to distinguish themselves through high growth and competitive differentiation. We congratulate each one of them."

Top 3 Best of Bootstrapped Overall 2020

1. ReCharge, Inc.

2. ShiftKey, LLC

3. Lower

To Download the Full List: https://live.sourcescrub.com/best-of-bootstrapped-top-2020

Top 5 Best of Bootstrapped in Financial Services

1. Lower

2. Metal Pay

3. NEXA Mortgage, LLC

4. Strategic Financial Solutions, LLC

5. Hexaview Technologies, Inc.

To Download the Full List: https://live.sourcescrub.com/best-of-bootstrapped-financial-h2-2020

Top 5 Best of Bootstrapped in Healthcare

1. Doxy.me, LLC

2. Vero Biotech, LLC

3. DearDoc, Inc.

4. Thrive Health

5. Mako Medical Laboratories, LLC

To Download the Full List: https://live.sourcescrub.com/best-of-bootstrapped-healthcare

Top 5 Best of Bootstrapped in Software

1. ReCharge, Inc.

2. ShiftKey, LLC

3. Medely, Inc.

4. Greenlight Guru

5. Menufy.com, LLC

To Download the Full List: https://live.sourcescrub.com/best-of-bootstrapped-software-h2-2020

About SourceScrub

SourceScrub, LLC is the world's leading data service covering purely private companies. Founded in 2015, the company services hundreds of the world's top financial institutions helping them research, find and connect with private companies. SourceScrub leverages both human editing and machine learning techniques to build the most comprehensive and accurate data set available on the market. The Company has over 1 million companies in its database which is refreshed entirely every 30 days. Over 80% of the private companies covered have no existing venture capital or private equity investment providing its customers a unique data service unparalleled in the industry.

Media Contact

Cheyenne Kolosky, SourceScrub, +1 (714) 697-5276, ckolosky@sourcescrub.com

 

SOURCE SourceScrub

