DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
South Africa data center market size will witness investments of USD 3071 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.17% during 2021-2026
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a strong market enabler for digital transformation initiatives across private as well as public sector enterprises in South Africa. The data center market in South Africa includes about 7 unique third-party data center service providers operating around 22 facilities.
In 2020, retail colocation dominated the market, accounting for over 80% of the market share. Africa Data Centres has announced plans to expand its CPT1 and JHB2 data center facilities to add over 24,000 square feet and 48,000 square feet of IT space, respectively.
SOUTH AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, and ZTE are the IT infrastructure providers in the South African data center market.
Vendors such as IBM, Cisco, and Dell Technologies have a strong presence in the market. In 2019, Microsoft opened its cloud region in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and in 2020 Amazon web Services (AWS) opened its cloud region in Cape Town. The increasing use of internet facilities is aiding the growth opportunities for the vendors across data center facilities in South Africa.
SOUTH AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS
- In 2020 the South Africa data center market investment was valued at USD 1316 million.
- Cloud adoption to grow up to 25% annually in South Africa and generate revenue up to USD 1.5 billion by 2024.
- M&A activities will continue in South Africa. In 2020, Africa Data Centres acquired Standard Bank's Samrand data center in Johannesburg.
- In 2020, Hybrid cloud services were gaining increased traction in South Africa. Hence, enterprises use private and public cloud environments to improve information sharing and manage the data efficiently.
- In South Africa, big data analytics is used in different sectors such as healthcare, telecommunication, the civil sector, etc.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT
- Microsoft and AWS will procure renewable energy since these companies are looking to operate carbon-neutral data centers.
- The development of hyperscale and cloud data centers in the country will increase the demand for ethernet switches with higher ports such as 25 GbE to 100 GbE in the South Africa data centre market.
- Adopting 42U, 45U, 47U, and 48U rack units is likely to increase among data center investors in South Africa during the forecast period.
- The use of smart security systems such as high-definition cameras and dual authentication access is likely to increase, security investments in data centers will grow significantly in South Africa.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- ZTE
Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Abbeydale Projects
- b2 Architects
- EDS Engineers
- H&MV Engineering
- Ingenium Engineers
- ISG
- ISF Group
- LYT Architecture
- MWK Engineering
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- Tri-Star Construction
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- EVAPCO
- Enlogic
- Legrand
- Master Power Technologies
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Key Investors
- Africa Data Centres
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Teraco Data Environments
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In South Africa
- 20+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Locations
- Locations Covered
- Johannesburg
- Cape Town
- Other Locations
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In South Africa
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In South Africa
- Colocation Services Market in South Africa
- Retail Colocation vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Chapter 8: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3on3u
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-africa-data-center-market-investment-report-2021-2026-analysis-by-data-center-investments-investment-by-area--investment-by-power-capacity-301381417.html
SOURCE Research and Markets