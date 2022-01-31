DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa E-Commerce Market and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
South Africa E-Commerce market size is expected to surpass US$ 25 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of more than 14% from 2021 to 2028.
South Africa E-Commerce Market and Forecast 2022 - 2028 provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving, high-growth e-commerce market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the South Africa e-commerce market. The report provides historical market data for 2018 - 2021, and forecasts from 2022 till 2028.
The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveals facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2028. The report provides in-depth analysis, information, and revenue according to segments such as e-commerce types in addition to market size, average revenue per user and users, payment mode, sales channels, and companies from 2018 to 2021, and forecasts to 2028.
A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with the percentage of the e-commerce types. The report also analyzes the South Africa e-commerce demographics users by Age, Gender, and Income. The report also examines the main market growth driving and restraining forces and gives an all-round future outlook through 2028.
The report concludes with the profiles of the key players in the South Africa e-commerce market. The key players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, and recent development.
The Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:
- What is the current size of the overall South Africa e-commerce market? How much will this market be worth from 2022 to 2028?
- What are the market shares of the leading segments of the South Africa e-commerce market?
- What are the main segments within the overall South Africa e-commerce market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2018 to 2028?
- What are the main drivers and restraints in the South Africa e-commerce market?
- Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, recent developments, and prospects?
The prominent factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the South Africa e-commerce market during the forecast period:
- High Mobile Penetration
- Secure Payment Options
- Shifting Spending Behaviors as More of the Population Shift their Budget to Shopping Online
Detailed Segmentation:
South Africa E-Commerce Market, By Types
- Beverages
- Electronics
- Fashion
- Food
- Furniture
- Media
- Toys, Hobby, and DIY
- Beauty, Health, Personal and Household Care
South Africa E-Commerce Market, By Payment Mode
- Bank Transfer
- Cards
- Cash on Delivery
- Direct Debits
- E-Wallet
- Others Payment Mode
South Africa E-Commerce Market, By Sales Channel
- Online and Offline Split
- Mobile and Desktop Split
South Africa E-Commerce Market, By Demographics
- Users by Age
- Users by Gender
- Users by Income
South Africa E-Commerce Market, By Key Players
- Takealot
- Superbalist
- Woolworths
- Mr Price
- Wantitall (Pty) Ltd
