ST. LOUIS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accessibility to high-quality healthcare in minority-based, inner-city communities has experienced a steady decline over the last several decades. From 1937 to today, over 210 private hospitals representing 30,000 hospital beds in 52 of the largest cities in the U.S., have either closed or relocated. This is in direct contrast to the fact that minority inner-city residents have higher rates of comorbidities and require more medical care than other Americans.*
Ben Klein has owned and operated healthcare businesses in St. Louis for the last two decades. By investing millions of dollars into the revitalization of South City Hospital, he set out to make a meaningful impact to ensure that the citizens of this southern St. Louis neighborhood would have access to high-quality, preventive, emergency, and psychiatric care within their own community-based hospital. South City Hospital's mission – "to be a provider of high quality, patient-focused healthcare that is readily accessible, cost-effective and meets the needs of the community we serve" is a direct reflection of his actions.
South City Hospital's CEO, Gregory Brentano, was chosen to be the driving force behind the transformation of newly-named South City Hospital, formerly St. Alexius Hospital, and has focused primarily on improving the emergency and acute care services provided by the facility. From a medical device perspective, the initial requirements of this transformation were two-fold: to make an investment in the required state-of-the-art medical equipment for key departments and to ensure rapid delivery and installation. This desire compelled Mr. Brentano to reach out to a long-term colleague and trusted partner within the medical industry, Paul Garcia, Mindray North America, Senior Corporate Accounts Manager.
After all, Mindray's global mission and vision reflect the same foundational ideologies as South City Hospital; "Better healthcare for all" by "Providing advanced medical technologies that make healthcare more accessible". At Mindray, solutions always start with people, relationships and an enduring partnership rooted in expertise and trust. The result of this collaboration was the identification, selection and acquisition of a full range of Mindray devices, including patient monitoring (critical care and emergency), anesthesia machines (operating room) and point of care diagnostic imaging ultrasound. Mindray's position of market leadership with regard to total cost of ownership provided this reemerging hospital with a full continuum of medical device solutions positively impacting both patient and overall financial health.
As stated by Mr. Brentano, "In the midst of this pandemic, Paul Garcia and the Mindray team treated this bankrupt, inner-city hospital like the most important customer in the world. Not only did Mindray bring us state-of-the-art equipment, but they also expedited the delivery time by months which has allowed us to effectively manage the care of dozens of patients every day that would otherwise go untreated. The South City / Mindray partnership works simply because our goals and level of commitment to the project are entirely aligned."
"Our purpose is to provide our partners sensible, progressive technology that helps them work to a higher standard," stated Wayne Quinn, President Mindray North America. "We only succeed if our customers and partners succeed. Our long-standing relationship with Greg and our emerging relationship with South City Hospital is a direct reflection of this philosophy and is indicative of how we engage with every customer."
About South City Hospital
South City Hospital is a for-profit 178 bed hospital in St Louis, Missouri that includes acute care, intensive care, surgical services, interventional cardiac catheterization lab, and behavioral health. We are committed to improving the health of our community by utilizing state-of-the-art procedures and equipment along with our highly trained professionals to provide our patients with excellent healthcare services. It is the policy of South City Hospital to admit and treat all persons without regard to race, color, sex, national origin, or religious creed. By demonstrating compliance with The Joint Commission's national standards for healthcare quality and safety, South City Hospital has shown its desire to put our community's care first.
For more information, please visit https://www.southcityhospitalstl.com/.
About Mindray
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: patient monitoring and life support, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.
