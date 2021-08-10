FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BDEX, the first and largest data exchange platform in the U.S., has been named a 2021 Fast 50 honoree by the South Florida Business Journal for the second year in a row. The annual Fast 50 Awards recognize the 50 fastest-growing private companies in South Florida and their contributions to the local economy.
Since its launch in 2014, BDEX's platform has become the preferred source of high-quality, verified consumer data for hundreds of companies worldwide. With the ongoing deprecation of cookies and third-party data, BDEX's technology solutions have become increasingly valuable to companies looking to reach their target audiences and create meaningful connections with potential consumers in a privacy compliant manner.
BDEX earned its recognition as a 2021 Fast 50 Company by achieving a 3-year revenue growth of a staggering 881 percent. Earlier this year, BDEX's Co-Founder and CEO David Finkelstein was named among South Florida Business Journal's Top 250 Power Leaders, and in 2020, BDEX ranked #17 on Inc. 5000 Florida's Fastest-Growing Companies and placed at #524 on the national list.
"BDEX is honored to be chosen as a Fast 50 company among some of the top growing businesses in the region," said BDEX's Co-Founder and CEO David Finkelstein. "After a challenging 2020, it is important to celebrate the successes of local companies and the work accomplished to push the South Florida economy forward."
Other honorees on the South Florida Business Journal's 2021 Fast 50 list include healthcare solutions company Alivi, clinical management provider CentralReach, and architectural firm Zyscovich.
Fast 50 honorees will be recognized for their entrepreneurial excellence and achievement on August 26th at The Signature Grand in Davie, FL. During the event, the complete rankings of the Fast 50 list will be revealed.
Established in 2014, BDEX is the first ever Data Exchange Platform (DXP) and is one of the Inc 5000 fastest-growing privately-owned U.S. companies. Combining hundreds of data sources in real-time into one unique data infrastructure, BDEX offers the most powerful, most accurate identity graph available in the U.S. The company also provides privacy-focused machine learning modeling technology that allows marketers to effortlessly scale up their target audiences. BDEX empowers B2C companies to use the power of data to understand consumer behaviors and intents, helping them reach the right people at the right time. Find out more at https://www.bdex.com.
