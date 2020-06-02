MILWAUKEE, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of one Southeast Asian country will be effectively warned of tsunamis and other threats after deploying its new mass notification system that includes American Signal Corporation's CompuLert™ NEXGen advanced control platform.
The $1.3 million installation centers on ASC's CompuLert NEXGen technology — a simple and effective solution for monitoring and controlling emergency siren systems with a user-friendly administration interface. The NEXGen platform will control an array of nearly 1,000 mass notification devices that are strategically placed nationwide.
CompuLert NEXGen allows users to monitor and alert the public of a myriad of threats, including tsunamis, chemical spills, high winds, flooding and weather-related dangers.
Furthermore, the NEXGen control platform integrates satellite, ethernet, and radio frequency control channels for activation of high-power speaker arrays and associated mass notification devices and systems, providing a reliable solution to reach individuals away from urban areas.
"This $1.3 million follow-on order of our CompuLert NEXGen mass notification platform demonstrates our customers' continued commitment to American Signal Corporation's proven mass notification products and solutions," said Richard Roe, ASC's executive vice president. "By deploying American Signal Corporation's mass notification solutions, this country will have the ability to reliably alert its citizens of threats regardless of location."
About American Signal CorporationAmerican Signal Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of mass notification solutions for a wide variety of applications worldwide. ASC combines advanced engineering, innovative software and state-of-the-art technologies with an extraordinary record of longevity and expertise in the field, to develop and install compliant, versatile and effective notification systems. We aim to save lives every day. For more information, visit americansignal.com.