PUEBLO, Colo., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, acting by and through its water activity enterprise, officially announced today it has joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, an e-sourcing solution from bidnet direct that provides nearly 350 local government agencies throughout Colorado and Wyoming a solution for bid and vendor management. The Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District invites all potential vendors to register online with http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/secwcd to access its upcoming solicitations.
Prior to joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District published solicitations directly to their own website. This process will continue with notices, but all vendors must register to the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System to download documents and view the full solicitation details. By publishing future solicitations on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District will be able to track every step of the process and have a much more transparent bid process. Participating government agencies using the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System can track full business details of the vendors who view an RFP, which ones download the related documents, and if needed, whether they saw an addendum.
"With the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System we can even see whether or not a vendor downloading our bids is a minority business, small business, or local," says Kevin Meador, Principal Engineer of the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District. "This level of tracking, both pre-and post-award, was just not possible from our website and is very helpful for auditing and showing due diligence."
The Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/secwcd include:
- Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 344 Participating Agencies
- Notification of Term – Contract Expiration
- Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided
- Full Customer Service Support
About the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District:
The Fryingpan-Arkansas Project (Project) is a transmountain diversion which supplies southeastern Colorado with improved supplemental water supply for irrigation, municipal and industrial uses, hydroelectric power generation, and recreational opportunities. The Project also provides flood control for the area and is designed to maintain or improve fish and wildlife habitats.
The Project acquired its name from the fact that it collects approximately 57,400 acre-feet of water each year from the Fryingpan River basin on the western slope of the Continental Divide and delivers it via the Arkansas River to the water-short eastern slope.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
