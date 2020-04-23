AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Careers Institute ends the first cycle of courses under the new hybrid and online instruction model implemented as part of a plan to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. While education looks different these days, Southern Careers Institute is committed to training people in essential industries during this challenging time – medical, technology and skilled trades.
As Texas reported its first cases of COVID-19, Southern Careers Institute moved swiftly to create a hybrid and online instruction plan to ensure continued training while keeping students, faculty and staff safe in the midst of the pandemic. Under Southern Careers Institute's fully hybrid format, students whose programs require lab hours do most of their learning online, and come to a lab twice per week, observing responsible social distancing practices in which there are never more than ten people in a room. In addition, Southern Careers Institute has enhanced lab cleaning practices by disinfecting classrooms and equipment after each use and providing hand sanitizing stations and wipes to students in the labs. Programs not requiring lab hours such as Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Medical Billing and Coding, and Computer Support Specialist are now conducted completely online and each course can be completed in just three weeks.
"We're proud of the way that our staff has been able to adapt and meet the needs of our students, and the feedback on the new format has been overwhelmingly positive," said Southern Careers Institute President, Nikki England. "The health and safety of our staff, students and the community are always important, and preserving that while still being able to deliver a first-class education has been invaluable."
The transition to online classes has proved to be beneficial in a number of ways and has enabled students and instructors to learn valuable skills. "We are still on track working toward our goal despite everything that's going on," said Cosmetology Program Student Council President, Anastasia Vazquez. "The instructors have been very helpful not just with the class syllabus, but by providing video tutorials and even scheduling guest speakers to compliment the program."
"Aside from keeping our Southern Careers Institute community safe, our priority is to keep our students motivated, engaged and on track," said Southern Careers Institute Harlingen Campus Director, Scott Hooks. "Our programs and certificates are training individuals in vital and essential fields."
Southern Careers Institute continues to enroll new students. Visit scitexas.edu for more information on our programs.
About Southern Careers Institute
Southern Careers Institute began serving Texas students in 1960. They offer a diverse list of programs that create employment-ready students who can go on to serve their community.
With eight convenient locations in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, Southern Careers Institute offers programs in:
- Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist
- Beauty: Cosmetology Operator
- Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician
- Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Development, Data Science, Cyber Security
- Trades: Automotive Service Technician, Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding
They also offer an online curriculum.