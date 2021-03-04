FARMINGTON, N.M., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern Solutions Environmental (SSE Inc.), a U.S. contractor service specializing in biosecurity and viral pathogen containment that implements rapid responses to emergencies and life-threatening situations, has experienced rapid growth both professionally and financially over the past year. Since the spring of 2020, the company has been on the front lines using military-grade decontaminate and high-tech machinery while playing a key role in efforts to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in hot spots across the U.S. SSE started its work with 10 employees and has since expanded and hired over 100 new employees, 92% of which are members of the Navajo tribe. The company hit over $5 million in revenue with 59% or higher profit margins on projects.
In the last year, SSE has also:
- Accumulated thousands of hours in the field fighting the pandemic alongside emergency personnel from the Navajo Nation, local governments, the State of Arizona, the State of New Mexico, and FEMA.
- Decontaminated over 49 million cubic feet of essential facilities.
- Become recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO).
- Had all technicians successfully become Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) certified.
- Acquired an office space and established headquarters in Farmington, New Mexico.
"I am so proud of how far SSE has come," said Ike Hawkersmith, founder of SSE. "My team continues to impress me by their tireless efforts in combating the COVID-19 virus. I am excited for what the future holds, and to continue helping as many people as we can through this ongoing pandemic."
SSE, founded in November of 2019, started as an environmental services and restoration company by Hawkersmith. As the coronavirus began to become an issue overseas, Hawkersmith began researching decontamination efforts being used and settled upon Decon7 (D7) as the most effective. On a hunch, he invested in a significant amount of D7 and with the help of his friends, Collin Anderson and Stephen Arnold, set out to begin SSE's decontamination work. In March of 2020, SSE officially shifted its focus from outside environmental services to decontamination, biosecurity, and indoor environmental services.
Having started their services in Nashville, the team soon realized that the evolution of the pandemic meant their services were required elsewhere. As news began to spread of the devastation the virus was causing in Navajo Nation, the team uprooted and in June of 2020 made the nation the center of their operation. SSE came to the area with their primary intention being decontamination and their secondary, but equally as important, focus being economic stimulation by providing job opportunities to the Navajo Nation.
As of January 2021, the majority of the company is composed of Navajo tribe members all earning an average income of $6,500 per month. Projected revenue for SSE in 2021 is $11.25 million, a year-over-year increase of 120%.
