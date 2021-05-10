RIDGEFIELD, Conn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southridge, an accomplished merchant banking firm specializing in investments to emerging companies, celebrated their twenty-fifth year in business on May 8, 2021. Since opening their doors in 1996, the firm has thrived and evolved, investing over $1.9B into portfolio companies, enabling operational and financial success.
With a foundational directive on strategic investing, Southridge's core expertise lies in their ability to personalize and execute integral business and financial plans. Southridge deploys capital directly, with a multitude of co-funding options including equity purchase agreements, convertible and PIPE instruments and debt to equity swap transactions. The Southridge team enjoys the challenge of discovering unique ways to complete complex transactions successfully.
Southridge assists both small and mid-market organizations to reach their full potential. Staffed with a seasoned team, Southridge can assist on a range of corporate services, from the process of becoming a public company, to individualized financing techniques, to optimized balance sheet management and corporate restructuring. Their portfolio companies are a mix of public and private corporations, entrepreneurs, and family-owned businesses.
Since Southridge's inception 25 years ago, they have maintained headquarters and a strong lineup of dedicated resources in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and are heavily involved in both local and regional philanthropic efforts including faith-based charities. By promoting volunteerism and community leadership, Southridge strives to consistently strengthen the firm, while have a positive impact on their communities and society at large.
In the spirit of giving, the CEO and founder of Southridge, Stephen Hicks, established the Daystar Foundation in 1998 to support a variety of charitable organizations. As lifelong philanthropists, the Hicks family believe in charitable giving within their personal and professional communities. Daystar seeks to affect the lives of people in need directly and to make a difference, committing time and financial resources to the betterment of our society.
After a quarter of a century, Southridge and their team continues to grow – most recently expanding their origination team and underwriting capabilities. Southridge is well positioned to adapt as necessary in a changing economic climate and consistently and reliably deliver for their portfolio relationships for another 25 years.
