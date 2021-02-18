SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southwest Antennas, an industry leader in rugged RF and Microwave antennas and accessory products is proud to introduce an all-new, high-performance GPS & GLONASS Active L1/L2 patch antenna for high-accuracy location service, timing, and navigation applications.
Southwest Antennas part # 1065-042 covers both the L1 and L2 bands, supporting military, commercial, and industrial applications. For military users, this antenna supports the GPS P/Y code with +/- 20 MHz bandwidth allowing for increased accuracy, jam resistance, and encryption for authorized military applications.
The antenna's built-in LNA and filters give it a total system active gain of +28 dB and out-of-band rejection of >50 dB (+50 MHz / -35 MHz of L1, +35 MHz / -45 MHz of L2), allowing the antenna to operate in contested and congested RF environments.
"Our goal is to empower radio operators who require high-accuracy GNSS solutions with more choices for deployment and mounting" said Benjamin Culver, president and co-owner of Southwest Antennas. "Adding onto our existing line of GPS antennas and gooseneck mounting options, users now have more freedom of choice in antenna placement to help overcome reception issues in challenging environments."
The low-profile radome allows the antenna to be easily tucked into pockets or MOLLE pouches and mounted on body armor, vests, rucksacks, or other tactical gear. The custom black chrome SMA(f) RF connector ensures the antenna is waterproof while allowing users to fully customize antenna placement on their gear and select their own cable type and length to suit their preference for mounting location away from their receiver.
For additional flexibility in mounting locations part # 1065-042 features an innovative magnetic mount integrated flush into the antenna's radome, allowing it to be secured and removed quickly from any ferromagnetic surface. This extends the antenna's operational capabilities through the ability to remotely locate the antenna away from the attached radio system to enhance satellite acquisition speed and signal strength when operating in environments with poor sky views.
Product applications include:
- SAASM GPS, GLONASS, GNSS receivers, and other precision navigation receivers
- Manpack & handheld radios, dismounted soldier-level communications
- Small form factor radios
- Low profile vehicle mounts & unmanned ground vehicles
- Unattended / Intelligent Munitions Systems
- Aviators, combat search & rescue radios
- I.E.D. recognition & destruction jamming systems
- Law enforcement and first responders
- Precision surveying receivers
- Asset tracking
- Precision timing applications
- LBS & M2M applications
- Oil & gas industries
Southwest Antennas specializes in the design and manufacture of rugged, high-performance RF and Microwave antennas, accessory products, and customized antenna solutions built for today's demanding communication environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Southwest Antennas offers over 2,000 standard products for broadcast video, military / defense, law enforcement, homeland security, surveillance, aerospace, and oil and gas markets.
