The Sovereign Crypto Investment Strategy in its overall design is similar to a traditional well-diversified stock or bond investment strategy. Based on fundamental and technical research Sovereign assesses what are the most established digital assets with the most promising outlooks and greatest liquidity, and allocates them in the portfolio taking into account overall weighting relative to the rest of the digital asset market as well each protocol's weighing in its sector of the digital assets space.
VIENNA, Va., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sovereign Wealth Management is proud to announce that it has been authorized by Virginia's financial regulator (Virginia SCC) to become the state's first Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) permitted to manage cryptocurrency portfolios. The Cryptocurrency management will take place under the brand Sovereign Digital.
We are pleased to make history and be in the vanguard of financial consultancy in our home state of Virginia and elsewhere. While crypto is the newest and fastest-growing investment market, bringing noticeable gains to various investors, it has particular risks and challenges that have to be properly understood.
For this reason, our strategy is structured to be Progressive, Protective, and Proactive, which means to help clients achieve ambitious financial goals and mitigate any potential risks that may follow. Founder & CEO Gary Korolev states, "I created Sovereign Digital to meet the needs of the investor, taking advantage of our extensive traditional investment expertise gained during my time at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, Charles Schwab, and Sovereign Wealth Management, and combining it with the best resources in the Digital Asset space. This expertise is supported by a dedicated team able to provide professional portfolio management for the Digital asset space.
Client assets are held at a strictly regulated digital asset custodian, Gemini. Our core investment holdings are blue chip digital assets in the crypto space, in sectors including Store of Value – the most established of which is Bitcoin, General Purpose Smart Contracts – the best known of these is Ethereum, as well as Blockchain Oracles – the leader among which is Chainlink, and Defi – a leading example of which is Uniswap.
About Sovereign Digital
- - An affiliated entity of Sovereign Wealth Management, LLC, an RIA officially registered in the state of Virginia, USA
- - Founder and CEO, Gary Korolev, CFA, has spent over fifteen years in the Investment Management industry, including at some of the world's largest investment companies.
- - Founded to meet the growing need for a pure Digital Asset Portfolio Management solution
- - A talented team of portfolio management, compliance, strategy, and marketing professionals to serve client needs
