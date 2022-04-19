New SuiteApp for simplified sales tax data population and filing meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices
BOSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sovos, a global tax software provider, today announced that its Filing for NetSuite SuiteTax solution has achieved "Built for NetSuite" status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations populate data straight from NetSuite SuiteTax and seamlessly create sales tax returns for easy submission to government agencies.
"NetSuite customers using NetSuite standard tax can use our SuiteApp to transfer their monthly data to our expert managed services and take the responsibility of filing sales and use tax off the table," said Terry Melnik, general manager, sales and use tax, Sovos.
Sovos' Filing for NetSuite SuiteTax integrates seamlessly with SuiteTax and pulls data directly from NetSuite to create sales tax returns with minimal data reconciliation from the customer. Organizations looking for assistance with sales tax filing can install the SuiteTax Bundle for Sovos Filing and gain access to a full report of NetSuite transactions for the month within their NetSuite environment. The SuiteApp helps customers proactively create, manage and file sales tax returns with little manual input, giving customers confidence in the accuracy of tax filings and allowing for greater focus on more complex tasks.
"Sovos' Filing for NetSuite SuiteTax helps reduce the burden associated with data population, filings and reporting for sales tax returns," said Guido Haarmans, VP, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for tax calculations and reporting and helps NetSuite customers more quickly and accurately produce the required documentation for sales tax filings."
Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Sovos Filing for NetSuite SuiteTax, have been built to meet these standards.
For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit http://www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about Sovos Filing for NetSuite SuiteTax, please visit https://www.suiteapp.com/Sovos-Sales-Tax-Filing-for-SuiteTax.
About SuiteCloud
Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials/ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.
The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml
About Sovos
Sovos was built to solve the complexities of the digital transformation of tax, with complete, connected offerings for tax determination, continuous transaction controls, tax reporting and more. Sovos customers include half the Fortune 500, as well as businesses of every size operating in more than 70 countries. The company's SaaS products and proprietary Sovos S1 Platform integrate with a wide variety of business applications and government compliance processes. Sovos has employees throughout the Americas and Europe and is owned by Hg and TA Associates. For more information visit http://www.sovos.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.
Media Contact
Christina St John, ARPR on behalf of Sovos, 855-300-8209, christina@arpr.com
SOURCE Sovos