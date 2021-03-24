BOSTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global tax software provider Sovos today announced that Sovos ShipCompliant is now integrated with BigCommerce through iFuel's release of Alcohol2Consumer, an integration-as-a-service solution that provides merchants of alcoholic beverages the tools necessary for stress-free compliance.
Engineered by ecommerce and beverage alcohol experts from iFuel, Alcohol2Consumer is a welcome solution for wine, spirits, beer, hard seltzer and cider companies looking for ways to rapidly adapt to an evolving landscape where direct-to-consumer (DtC) sales have become critical to outpacing competitors. The cloud-based solution was developed with the objectives of scalability and flexibility, making it an equally good fit for small independent wineries all the way up to larger, multi-brand enterprises.
"The market for online alcohol sales exploded as a result of nationwide lockdowns and restrictions on in-person gatherings. Now, the beverage alcohol industry is looking for easy, turn-key solutions to ramp up their ecommerce operations," said Larry Cormier, vice president, general manager, Sovos ShipCompliant. "BigCommerce is among the most popular ecommerce platforms in the world, and our new partnership enables merchants to implement winning DtC strategies with stress-free compliance."
Alcohol2Consumer enables compliant, frictionless ecommerce by seamlessly integrating ShipCompliant into the BigCommerce checkout experience, providing merchants with:
- Rooftop-level alcohol sales tax rate calculation
- Compliance checks, such as age verification and volume limits (CAVL)
- Syncing of orders and shipments
"For almost every other category, the days of using proprietary systems and all-in-one, master-of-none ecommerce platforms are long gone. Now this category, too, can leverage the benefits provided by an open and flexible SaaS platform like BigCommerce, including the ecosystem of best-in-class tools that come along with it, such as Sovos ShipCompliant," said Tom Di Domenico, managing partner at iFuel. "Sovos ShipCompliant's platform is an undeniably critical component in the alcohol category, for everyone from retailers to distributors, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with them and help these brands grow their online market share."
The integration with BigCommerce also marks a milestone for Sovos ShipCompliant as the beverage alcohol industry's only compliance software solution with more than 60 integration partners, enabling Sovos ShipCompliant customers including wineries, breweries, distilleries and retailers to legally ship their products with confidence while using their preferred technology solutions.
"Ecommerce logistics and compliance are complicated when dealing with highly-regulated products like alcohol, necessitating the use of services specifically built for the industry," said Brent Bellm, CEO at BigCommerce. "Merchants rely on BigCommerce to provide the tools needed to build a successful online business. Partnered with industry-leaders Sovos ShipCompliant and iFuel, BigCommerce offers a comprehensive solution for successful ecommerce in the alcohol industry."
For more information about Sovos ShipCompliant and its deep integration with the software most frequently used by the beverage alcohol industry, visit sovos.com/shipcompliant.
About Sovos ShipCompliant
Sovos ShipCompliant has been the leader in automated alcohol beverage compliance tools for more than 15 years, providing a full suite of cloud-based solutions to wineries, breweries, distilleries, importers, distributors and retailers to ensure they meet all federal and state regulations for direct-to-consumer and three-tier distribution. ShipCompliant's solutions reduce risk, lessen the burden of compliance, accelerate bringing products to market and enable revenue growth. With 60 partner integrations, Sovos ShipCompliant leads a robust ecosystem of technology partnerships, enabling powerful complementary solutions. For more information, visit sovos.com/shipcompliant.
About iFuel
With a home base located on Fifth Avenue in New York City, iFuel is an independent ecommerce and marketing agency offering a full spectrum of strategic services to large and emerging brands. That expertise includes brand strategy and research, enterprise-level web development capabilities, world-class creative, 360° media planning and buying, and experiential marketing. Driven by a true entrepreneurial spirit, iFuel provides passionate thinking, spirited ideas & relentless problem solving to launch, grow, and reinvent brands in a diverse range of categories including alcoholic beverages. For more information, visit https://www.ifuelinteractive.com/
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit http://www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
