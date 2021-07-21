BOSTON, July 21, 2021 Available Topic Expert(s): For information on the listed expert(s), click appropriate link. Global tax software provider Sovos today announced that its globally distributed cloud data center configuration has achieved active-active status, delivering the security, reliability, scalability and flexibility businesses need to meet the escalating demands of modern tax. The milestone is a first in the tax compliance software industry and comes after multi-year investments in the Sovos S1 Platform, an architecture, development framework and cloud infrastructure built to deliver tax compliance software wherever and whenever businesses need it, without fail.
Because not all clouds are created equal, Sovos made an "Every Season is Busy Season" promise to customers with its Global Tax Determination (GTD) Cloud solution, to deliver real-time tax calculations supported by two active data centers that can simultaneously receive traffic and process calculations. The real-time sales tax cloud solution reliably and securely supports customers' most important moments -- back-to-school, day-after-Thanksgiving, year-end tax filing, COVID-related surges, sales tax holidays and other high-demand periods -- at a time when every customer transaction is critical.
"There is intense urgency during these times around the digital transformation of tax. Now more than ever, data needs to be shared quickly, and companies view cloud as the key to staying agile amid accelerating tax regulation changes," said Kevin Permenter, research manager, IDC. "Sovos has made significant investments in technology architecture and technical expertise to help companies prepare for the new normal."
In recent years, retailers and manufacturers have moved to direct-to-consumer business models, forcing a shift in availability standards. Seeing this trend coming, Sovos made the infrastructure investments necessary to eliminate maintenance windows and failover scenarios, achieving a recovery time objective (RTO) of 0 seconds. Unlike competing "cloud" offerings that struggle to deliver reliable service or require IT support for on-premise or private cloud hardware, systems and tax engines, Sovos' hybrid GTD Cloud solution provides distributed calculation capabilities, centralized SaaS management and automated tax regulation updates.
Sovos GTD Cloud scales horizontally to handle unlimited transaction volume. It delivers active-active clusters across globally distributed, secure data centers to enable differentiated reliability and no downtime, even in the event of a data center outage. The solution has flexible deployment options, with modern APIs and certified integrations built on Sovos' S1 Platform cloud infrastructure.
"The winter holiday season is often mentioned as the most important time for retailers, but that differs depending on your market, your region and, as we've seen in the past year, unpredictable world events. We have to assume any week, any month, could be any our customers' 'busiest season,' and Sovos is ready with unparalleled reliability that gives businesses the experience they deserve and the solutions they need to stay compliant in an evolving regulatory landscape," said Terry Melnik, general manager of Sales and Use Tax at Sovos.
For more information:
- Learn why Not All Clouds Are Created Equal.
- Read about Sovos Global Tax Determination.
- Find out more about the Sovos S1 Platform.
###
About Sovos
Sovos was built to solve the complexities of the digital transformation of tax, with complete, connected offerings for tax determination, continuous transaction control compliance, tax reporting and more. The company supports more than 16,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, operating in over 70 countries. Its SaaS products and proprietary Sovos S1 Platform integrate with a wide variety of business applications and government compliance processes. Sovos has employees throughout the Americas and Europe, and is owned by Hg and TA Associates. For more information visit http://www.sovos.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact
Christina StJohn, ARPR on behalf of Sovos, 8553008209, sovos@arpr.com
SOURCE Sovos