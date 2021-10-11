CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPAAN Tech, Inc., a Chicago-based engineering and construction management firm, announced today that its President and CEO, Smita N. Shah, has been named as one of Crain's Chicago Business Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders 2021. Crain's recognized 70 leading professionals and volunteers for their exemplary commitment to supporting their respective organizations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am honored to receive this recognition from Crain's Chicago Business alongside so many dedicated civic leaders and public servants," said Shah. "The opportunity to give back to Chicago's world-class public institutions is one I take a great deal of pride in, and I look forward to continuing to serve my community in whatever capacity I can."
Shah founded SPAAN Tech, Inc. in 1998 and has served as its President and CEO since that time. She received recognition from Crain's for her total commitment to service throughout her career, notably her involvement with the Museum of Science and Industry's (MSI) Board of Trustees, where she provides oversight and establishes policies for the Museum's governance. Shah assisted the Museum in completing a seamless leadership transition in 2020, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic assisted MSI in increasing online programming to continue its mission of building public understanding of science and its impact while keeping patrons safe. Her background as a professional engineer and passion for STEM helped her contribute to MSI's initiatives that deliver top-tier STEM education across Chicago, including the Teacher Courses program educating Chicago teachers on how to teach science in schools.
As a woman business owner in a male-dominated field, Shah brings a unique perspective to the table at MSI. Shah emphasizes the importance of engaging girls and other minorities in STEM, and advocates for inclusivity in this space. She chairs the Environmental Advisory Committee at the Museum, and works to ensure the organization's leadership is representative of the communities it serves by elevating a variety of voices through her place on the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.
Shah is a graduate of Northwestern University, The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and the Saïd Business School at Oxford University. She is involved in numerous other philanthropic and community organizations, including serving as: Vice Chair of the Chicago Plan Commission; traveling member of the MIT Civil and Environmental Engineering Committee; advisory board at Ann and Robert H. Lurie's Children's Hospital; board member of After School Matters; Chair of the Delhi Chicago Sister Cities Committee; and others. She has been recognized as one of Crain's Chicago Business' 40 under 40, named the Young Civil Engineer of the Year by American Society of Civil Engineers, an Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist, and recipient of the Entrepreneur Award of the Year from YWCA.
Founded in 1998, SPAAN Tech, Inc. is a leading global, award-winning, engineering and construction management firm. SPAAN Tech provides and implements sustainable solutions in transportation, aviation, water, energy, and technology. SPAAN Tech has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as One Of The Fastest Growing Companies and by the Small Business Commerce Association as Best of Business in Chicago Engineering Services. Learn more about SPAAN Tech, Inc. at https://www.spaantech.com/.
