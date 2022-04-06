A generous $1 million gift from Dhaval Jadav, chief executive officer of alliantgroup, to the nonprofit Space Center Houston will support empowering the next generation of explorers with authentic science learning experiences.
HOUSTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A generous $1 million gift from Dhaval Jadav, chief executive officer of alliantgroup, to the nonprofit Space Center Houston will support empowering the next generation of explorers with authentic science learning experiences. The gift will help fund programs that inspire youth and educators through science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, exhibits and programs. To honor this generous investment in STEM learning, a building on the Space Center Houston campus was named The Dhaval R. Jadav Learning Innovation Center.
"Jadav's commitment to Space Center Houston enables us to prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow," said William T. Harris, president and CEO of Space Center Houston. "His generous investment in science learning helps us provide students and educators access to what's happening now in space exploration through hands-on engineering-based activities."
Jadav also serves on the Space Center Houston board of directors. He co-founded alliantgroup in 2002 out of his passion for entrepreneurship and to help small and medium sized businesses, which generate the majority of innovation and job growth in the United States. alliantgroup educates businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. To date, alliantgroup has helped over 20,000 businesses claim nearly $16 billion in credits and incentives while providing close to a quarter of a million dollars in STEM scholarships each year.
"I have seen firsthand how critical STEM is to our nation's future and I am passionate about getting America's future talent excited about these skills. I feel very fortunate to be able partner with amazing organizations like Space Center Houston to make positive change on this front. I am so honored to make this donation and I am in awe of their generous acknowledgment in return. Everyday I will aim to ensure the learning and innovation center that bears my name is engaging the bright minds of the future," said Dhaval Jadav, alliantgroup CEO.
During the dedication event, a new sign was unveiled and girls in Space Center Houston's Girls STEM Pathway initiative, presented by Boeing, participated in hands-on science learning activities to learn about space exploration.
Through authentic learning experiences, students are enabled to help make the connection from the classroom to solving real world challenges in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The Dhaval R. Jadav Learning Innovation Center (LINC) is the nexus of Space Center Houston's education programming. The facility serves 200,000 students and educators annually, with resources to provide hands-on learning opportunities and educational experiences that help solidify the understanding of authentic STEM concepts. Classrooms in the LINC are equipped with modular furniture so students can build and launch rockets; design and create lunar and martian habitats; design, assemble and test robots to support explorations missions; construct and test heat shields; formulate research-based questions; and conduct experiments – activities that promote small-group interactions and encourage cooperative design processes.
Space Center Houston provides engaging, hands-on space and science activities for people of all ages to inspire them to pursue a career on the STEM pathway. For more information about Space Center Houston, its education programs and other experiences, visit http://www.spacecenter.org.
The Manned Space Flight Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit science and space exploration learning center with extensive educational programs. Space Center Houston is the cornerstone of its mission to inspire all generations through the wonders of space exploration. The center draws more than 1.25 million visitors annually, was named "Best Museum in Texas" by USA Today and generates a $118.7 million annual economic impact in the greater Houston area. Space Center Houston is a Smithsonian Affiliate, the Official Visitor Center of NASA Johnson Space Center and a Certified Autism Center. More than 250,000 teachers and students from around the world visit the center annually to experience the educational space museum with more than 400 things to see and do. For more information, go to http://www.spacecenter.org.
