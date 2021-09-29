MELVILLE, N.Y., Sep. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space and industrial applications, expands its MRAM product offering with the addition of a 1Gb Qualified Encapsulated Device (QED), 32M x 32 BGA based on our technology partners 22nm pMTJ STT-MRAM process node topology. Micross' 1Gb MRAM QED, is a plastic encapsulated microcircuit screened and qualified to NASA electrical, electronic and electromechanical instructions. This new product offering is made possible as an extension of our exclusive partnership with Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM Technology.
Micross' SWaP optimized Space Grade 1Gb Spin Transfer Torque QED MRAM offers true random read/write access within the memory array, with the added benefit of being highly resistant to magnetic flux, mitigating the need for additional device shielding. This MRAM device certified to EEE-INST-002, section M2 as a Level 2 PEM is analogous to Flash technology with an SRAM compatible read/write interface, advanced ECC and configuration register with an added performance enhancement, an Asynchronous Page Mode feature. Perpendicular Spin-Torque MRAM devices offer inherent protection from harsh environments and the best power profile of all non-volatile memories, making them optimally suited for high-reliability aerospace and space applications. Micross and Avalanche continue to address the need for higher density, lower power and more compact memory solutions by providing an expanding array of densities and packaging options within the series of STT-MRAM devices based on this best-in-class, high-performance non-volatile memory technology.
The Spin-Torque, Persistent 1Gb QED MRAM, 32M x 32 is the latest offering in Micross' new MRAM family, and available as a NASA/Goddard Space EEE-INST-002, Level 2 PEM. This new device is available in two variants, either a Radiation Tolerant or as a Non-Rad device, packaged in a plastic encapsulated 17mm x 15mm 142 solder-ball BGA . All Micross pMTJ STT-MRAM devices provide near infinite endurance with greater than 10-year data retention across the -40°C to +125°C temperature range, as well as a voltage operating range of 2.70-3.60V with a guaranteed minimum access time of 45ns across the full military temperature range of -55°C to +125°C.
"Micross' family of QED products is comprised of specifically selected technologies, processed to the NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center's PEM qualification and screening practice. As such, these are prime candidates for use in high-reliability end use applications not requiring hermetic components, but that do require a higher level of reliability not normally achieved with off the shelf "COTS" components. Our QED family of products include a varied selection of devices, pre-manufactured, screened, and qualified to meet the NASA EEE-INST-002 requirements for Level-2 products, and are available off-the-shelf to provide our customers with a ready supply of devices. This vastly improves our customers' ability to meet their program schedule demands while reducing overall program risk," stated Jeremy Adams, Vice President of Micross Products & Services.
About Micross
Micross… The Most Complete Provider of Advanced Microelectronic Services and Component, Die & Wafer Solutions. With the broadest authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, and the most comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions from bare die, to fully packaged devices, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets.
For more information about Micross, please visit http://www.micross.com.
About Avalanche Technology
Avalanche Technology Inc. is the leader in next generation Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology, accepted as the front-runner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power at 55, 40, 28 and 22nm with scalability to 14nm. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is delivering on the promise of enabling the next generation of scalable embedded unified memory architecture for use in GPUs, MCUs, DSPs, ASSPs and ASICs, making it the true "Next Generation MRAM Company". For more information, visit us online at http://www.avalanche-technology.com.
