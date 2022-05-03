SpaceLegends Fantom NFT Collection To Feature The Zero-G Experience
EXPLORATION PARK, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpaceLegends, a collection of twenty-five hundred non-fungible tokens (NFTs) minting on the Fantom network, will be featuring the Zero-G Experience as their ultimate prize for one lucky holder. The team consists of @Exonaut9 (Founder), @FantomNimbus (Community lead) @one1exec (Marketing/Community Development) @cryptomacepapa (Back End Development) and @yolofinancial (Front End Development). Together, they have built the project in celebration of the passion and hope space offers humanity for the future. The SpaceLegends collection features the work of @SebFreeBrave, a Swedish digital artist.
"The foundation of SpaceLegends is to bridge NFTs with real world experiences. We decided sending a holder to zero gravity is the best way to celebrate our passion for everything space related." said Carson Bonner, the founder of SpaceLegends.
The Zero-G Experience features a modified Boeing 727 that flies in parabolic arcs to create a weightless environment, allowing you to float, flip, and soar as if you were in space. Zero-G is the world's only FAA-certified provider of weightless flights, held to the same Part 121 safety standards as passenger airlines.
"Featuring Zero-G as our first experience for the winning holder was a no-brainer," said Carson. "Their team, attention to detail, and experience in the industry is second-to-none."
The collection is managed by the Ramp team, founded by Clifton Kadenec and Nathan Lienau, which provides consultations and onboarding services for blockchain technology for companies and individuals. Their work provides web-three based solutions for all types of commerce, products, and experiences.
About Zero-G
Zero Gravity Corporation is a privately held space entertainment and tourism company whose mission is to make the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the public. Zero-G is the first and only FAA-approved provider of weightless flight in the U.S. for the general public; entertainment and film industries; corporate and incentive markets; non-profit research and education sectors; and the government. Zero-G's attention to detail, excellent service and quality of experience combined with its exciting history has set the foundation for the most exhilarating adventure-based tourism.
For more information about Zero-G, please visit http://www.gozerog.com.
