SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPAN Digital, a global technical strategy and software engineering firm, today announced that it will continue its global expansion with the opening of a new business office in Guadalajara, Mexico. Yohans Mendoza, SPAN's Director of Technology and Operations, is spearheading the effort for the company.
Mendoza, who is originally from Mexico, has established a presence for SPAN in Guadalajara and expects to start recruiting immediately to hire several dozen Mexico-based engineers and technologists for the office scheduled to open later this year.
Mendoza has more than 20 years of experience in software engineering and development with start-ups and major corporations. He graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso in 2000 with a Master of Science degree in computer science.
"One of the challenges in Mexico has always been the migration of local talent to other countries in search of better opportunities,'' said Mendoza. "I have always had a goal of being able to get back to my home country in a position to expand those opportunities and bring visibility to the great talent within Mexico. I am excited about building a software engineering team in support of the company's strategic expansion and what that means for our Silicon Valley-based and global customers—and Mexico."
SPAN Digital CEO, Chris Lyon, added, "This is an exciting time for SPAN. Yohans' broad experience and familiarity with this new market will be instrumental as we continue our global growth and establish our presence in Mexico. We are committed to hiring local, talented professionals who embody the SPAN spirit and desire to develop creative software solutions for our clients."
SPAN Digital is a best-in-class technical strategy and software engineering firm that helps both major global brands and scaling start-ups make their digital visions a reality. SPAN, based in San Francisco, California and Cape Town, South Africa, partners with technology leadership and in-house development teams to create SaaS solutions that enable software engineering teams to be more productive and build the digital products enterprises need to stay competitive.
