(PRNewsfoto/Spark Networks SE)

(PRNewsfoto/Spark Networks SE)

 By Spark Networks SE

BERLIN, May 10, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced that it will be participating in the following investor conferences in May 2022:

Sidoti May Micro Cap Virtual Investor Conference

  • Presentation and fireside chat: Wednesday, May 11th at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT)
  • Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors

17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

  • Presentation: Tuesday, May 17th at 3:00 pm ET (12:00 pm PT)
  • Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors

Spark management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firm hosting each event or through MKR Investor Relations, Spark Network's investor relations firm, at lov@mkr-group.com.

To access a live webcast or replay of the presentation at either event, visit the investor relations section of the Spark Network's website at https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/home.

About Spark Networks SE

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.

Contact

Investors:

Todd Kehrli

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

lov@mkr-group.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spark-networks-announces-investor-conference-schedule-for-may-2022-301543494.html

SOURCE Spark Networks SE

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.