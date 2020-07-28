BERLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks (NYSE: LOV), the global leader in premium and community-based dating, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first half 2020 via an earnings conference call at 8:00AM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Management plans to discuss the financial results as well as provide its outlook for the remainder of the year.
Conference Call Information
Call Title: Spark Networks SE First Half 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Toll-Free: (United States): 1-877-705-6003
Toll-Free: (Germany): 0-800-182-0040
International: 1-201-493-6725
In addition, the Company will host a webcast of the call which will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.spark.net/investor-relations/home. A replay will begin approximately three hours after completion of the call and run until September 10, 2020.
Replay Information
Toll-Free (United States): 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13707517
Safe Harbor Statement:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Spark Networks' performance or achievements to be materially different from those of any expected future results, performance, or achievements.
Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words, such as "believes," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," and variations thereof, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially, including, but not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Spark Networks' Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other sections of Spark Networks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in Spark Networks' other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.
About Spark Networks SE:
Spark Networks SE is America's second largest dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol "LOV," with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York, Utah and California. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe and SilverSingles, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark Networks has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally.
Investors:
Christopher Camarra
Vice President of Investor Relations
christopher.camarra@spark.net