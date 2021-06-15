PLANO, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FieldAware (https://www.fieldaware.com/) – the leader in next-generation made-for-mobile, cloud-based field service solutions – announced that Spark Power, a leading independent provider of power services in North America, will incorporate FieldAware's field service management systems and the FieldAware for NetSuite SuiteApp across all of their field service activities.
Spark Power already uses and is standardizing operations on NetSuite OneWorld as its ERP. They were searching for a modern field service management solution that could quickly integrate with NetSuite and provide efficient field service processing that would extend the power of NetSuite to the field.
"As our operations have grown, the need for standardized operational workflows have become more pronounced," said Richard Jackson, President and CEO of Spark Power. "With FieldAware, we found a service solution that will give our technicians better operational transparency. Additionally, FieldAware offers our organization the ease of use and seamless platform integration that we need to continue providing our customers with superior service, to achieve operational excellence and, ultimately, to facilitate growth," he said.
"As part of Spark's digital transformation program, we required a service platform that could keep up with our growth and provide automation and enablement for field workers," said Michael Mah, Vice President of Information Technology at Spark Power. "We needed a field service platform to streamline work order management, task management, scheduling, and route optimization. The FieldAware solution will enable us to advance our technology capabilities and service operations, and ultimately create a consistent user experience for our field employees across North America."
"We are excited to be able to partner with Spark Power," said Steve Mason, COO of FieldAware. "With our integrated field service hub solutions — particularly our FieldAware for NetSuite SuiteApp — we were able to provide Spark Power with the digital tools they needed to support and optimize their operations, today and in the future."
"We will also be working closely with Spark Power to provide them with a robust scheduling and optimization engine that will help drive productivity," added Mason. "As Spark Power continues its expansion, we aim to provide them with cutting-edge, advanced field service capabilities that can be used to maximize customer satisfaction and significantly improve standardization and cost management."
About FieldAware:
FieldAware is a cutting-edge, cloud-based, mobile field service management hub, empowering companies to transform their field service with automated processes and streamlined operations. FieldAware is advancing field service with comprehensive solutions including optimized scheduling, dynamic and intelligent forms capture, robust reporting and analytics, AR, and IoT. FieldAware's flexible platform streamlines technician enablement and digitizes business processes while automating the collection and dissemination of field and back-office information. Combining our award-winning, easy to use/easy to adopt software with the industry's best implementation and support services, FieldAware provides rapid ROI, accelerating improvements in productivity, safety, compliance, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth. Visit https://www.FieldAware.com.
About Spark Power:
Spark Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG), is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at https://www.sparkpowercorp.com.
