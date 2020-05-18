AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, the world's leading industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company, is pleased to announce it will be hosting its first free virtual interactive session, as part of Time Machine 2020 AI Sessions on June 9. Under the umbrella of its annual AI and future technology conference, Time Machine, SparkCognition is producing a series of virtual events in an immersive environment featuring thought leadership, demos, and live question and answer sessions with top minds across multiple industries.
The first session of the series, The Role of AI in the Fight Against COVID-19, will take place on June 9, 2020 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm CDT, and is now open for registration. In a virtual environment, attendees will explore how AI, machine learning, and other emerging technologies play a critical role in the fight against COVID-19 and future health crises. The online experience tackles global problems and addresses how leadership teams can leverage AI to drive their businesses forward during uncertain times.
"As AI technologies continue to permeate the industries that power our everyday life, we have the opportunity to enlist them as allies in solving both current and future health crises," said Amir Husain, Founder and CEO of SparkCognition. "With our company-wide commitment to furthering the science of AI, we recognize the importance of cultivating these timely conversations and working together with healthcare institutions, industry, researchers, our government, and communities to solve the COVID-19 pandemic with emerging technologies."
Time Machine 2020 AI Sessions will feature the following speakers and sessions spanning technology, industry, and research:
- AI and Computation: Revolutionary Tools in the Fight Against COVID-19
- Dr. Lauren Meyers, Computational Epidemiologist; Cooley Centennial Professor of Integrative Biology and Statistics & Data Sciences, The University of Texas at Austin
- AI and Drones: Powering an Aerial Pandemic Response (featuring demonstrations)
- Zehra Akbar, Senior Director, Strategy & Operations, SkyGrid
- Dr. Bruce Porter, Chief Science Officer, SparkCognition
- Brian Yutko, Chief Technologist, Boeing NeXt; Chief Strategy Officer, Aurora Flight Sciences
- How AI Will Shape Our Response to Future Health Crises
- Amir Husain, Founder and CEO, SparkCognition
- How Businesses Can Conquer Market Transitions During Uncertain Times
- John Chambers, CEO, JC2 Ventures; Chairman Emeritus, Cisco
- AI First: Leveraging Emerging Technologies to Drive Businesses Forward
- Lord John Browne of Madingley, Chairman of L1 Energy and Huawei UK; Former CEO of BP
To learn more about Time Machine 2020 AI Sessions and register for free, visit timemachine.ai/ai-sessions/
About SparkCognition:
With award-winning machine learning technology, a multinational footprint, and expert teams focused on defense, IIoT, and finance, SparkCognition builds artificial intelligence systems to advance the most important interests of society. Our customers are trusted with protecting and advancing lives, infrastructure, and financial systems across the globe. They turn to SparkCognition to help them analyze complex data, empower decision-making, and transform human and industrial productivity. SparkCognition offers four main products: DarwinTM, DeepArmor®️, SparkPredict®️, and DeepNLPTM. With our leading-edge artificial intelligence platforms, our clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. Learn more about SparkCognition's AI applications and why we've been featured in CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50, and recognized four years in a row on CB Insights AI 100, by visiting www.sparkcognition.com.
