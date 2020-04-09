AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has joined The Open Group Open Subsurface Data Universe Forum™ (OSDU), which aims to revolutionize the oil and gas industry by putting data at the center of the subsurface community. SparkCognition brings its expertise in building AI software for the energy industry to OSDU to help develop the forum's standard data platform, ultimately enabling the industry to reduce data silos and enable transformational workflows.
"At SparkCognition, our mission is to solve the world's toughest problems, and the oil and gas industry is one that touches almost every operation of the modern world," said Philippe Herve, VP of Energy at SparkCognition. "An initiative like OSDU is one of those rare, but revolutionary, opportunities to lift the entire industry to a new level–and we're excited to be a part of it."
The Open Group OSDU Forum was created in 2018 with the objective of creating a standard data platform, through which members like Shell, BP, Chevron, and more work collaboratively to break data silos and enable secure, reliable, global, and performant access to all subsurface and wells data. By creating this standard platform, The Open Group OSDU Forum allows the oil and gas industry to focus on innovating new digital solutions for better decision making.
As an AI company that builds software for industrial applications, SparkCognition has deep domain expertise in the energy industry and has successfully worked with oil and gas companies to deploy artificial intelligence technology that improves its operations. Using AI-powered predictive analytics and automated machine learning (ML) technology, SparkCognition has helped operators predict failures, identify operational inefficiencies, and improve productivity. By joining The Open Group OSDU Forum, SparkCognition will contribute its AI and ML expertise to help drive the oil and gas industry forward.
Johan Krebbers, GM Digital Emerging Technologies / VP IT Innovation, Shell commented, "SparkCognition has extensive expertise in the deployment of artificial intelligence solutions within the Oil and Gas industry. The fact that it has chosen to join the OSDU Forum in its mission to create a data platform that is scalable, agile and flexible and that retains the quality, provenance and lineage of information is significant. Importantly, through the active collaboration of the industry, we can open up and expand the access and use of data to enable successful digital transformation projects, streamline processes, and encourage greater innovation. We're glad to have SparkCognition on board!"
To learn more about SparkCognition's work in the oil and gas industry, visit www.sparkcognition.com/industry/oil-gas/.
About SparkCognition:
With award-winning machine learning technology, a multinational footprint, and expert teams focused on defense, IIoT, and finance, SparkCognition builds artificial intelligence systems to advance the most important interests of society. Our customers are trusted with protecting and advancing lives, infrastructure, and financial systems across the globe. They turn to SparkCognition to help them analyze complex data, empower decision-making, and transform human and industrial productivity. SparkCognition offers four main products: DarwinTM, DeepArmor®️, SparkPredict®️, and DeepNLPTM. With our leading-edge artificial intelligence platforms, our clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. Learn more about SparkCognition's AI applications and why we've been featured in CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50, and recognized three years in a row on CB Insights AI 100, by visiting www.sparkcognition.com.
About The Open Subsurface Data Universe™ Forum:
The Open Subsurface Data Universe Forum is an international forum of oil and gas operators, cloud services companies, technology providers, suppliers of applications to oil and gas operators, academia, and other standards organizations working together to develop an open, standards-based, data platform that will bring together exploration, development, and wells data.
Open Subsurface Data Universe is a trademark of The Open Group.
About The Open Group:
The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Their diverse membership of more than 750 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academic, and consultants across multiple industries. Further information on The Open Group can be found at www.opengroup.org.
