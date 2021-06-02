OLD GREENWICH, Conn., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Speakeasy AI, award-winning provider of conversational AI solutions across omnichannel self-service and live agent care, announced today that software veteran and contact center AI expert, Paulo Barrett, will join the company's executive team to provide strategic guidance, operational leadership and expansion expertise to help accelerate the company's next phase of rapid growth. Mr. Barrett will begin functioning as COO effective immediately.
"Paulo is recognized across our industry as a leading operational expert and a visionary in enterprise contact center AI deployments," said CEO Frank Schneider, "we're beyond excited to add his voice, skill and experience to our executive team to help us scale with increased velocity. Our clients, partners and team will all benefit from his leadership. Having worked with Paulo in the past, we have no doubt about the immense impact he can deliver."
Paulo is the former COO at Creative Virtual, where he spent 16 years helping to define the best practices for conversational AI deployments. In his role at Creative Virtual USA, Paulo helped establish and grow the company from launch with hallmarks that include the largest enterprise virtual assistant deployment by volume in the world, and growing the team from one to 45. He is a recognized industry expert in conversational AI, professional services, and operational governance who has practitioner and strategist expertise across AI and digital strategy within some of the largest brands in the world.
"Since my career began, I have always dreamt of aligning digital and voice AI in a truly omnichannel way that transforms customer and agent experience," said Paulo Barrett. "I'm beyond excited to join Speakeasy AI, a team whose product and vision is driving us into the next generation of conversational AI."
With Paulo in place, the company plans to continue to expand its team to ensure the forecasted rapid growth of the company occurs with mission driven focus to change the game in contact center AI.
About Speakeasy AI
Our mission is to make it easier for businesses to understand and respond to their customers' needs with AI. We accomplish this mission by using the world's first and only Speech-to-Intent™ solution. Combined with our end-to-end reporting and our next generation conversation manager, Sky™, we provide a full solution for voice and digital AI that can be leveraged in any channel, including live agent assistance. And since an AI platform is only as good as its improvement cycle, we enable rapid updates powered by machine learning to ensure wins are delivered on the day you launch. With our contact center AI solutions and our team's proven expertise, we work tirelessly to protect and generate revenue from first contact to resolution. Learn more at http://www.speakeasyai.com.
