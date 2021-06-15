OLD GREENWICH, Conn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Speakeasy AI, award-winning provider of conversational AI solutions across omnichannel self-service and live agent care , announced today the grant of patent #11,011,160 for their speech to intent system. This system was invented by Co-Founder and CTO, Moshe Villaizan Reyes. The patent was officially granted by the USPTO on May 18, 2021.
This innovative new technological process helps empower next generation automated speech recognition utilizing a process that doesn't rely on transcription alone. The end result is a transformational solution for understanding both customers and agents in their natural speaking voice while being aware of contextual elements from prior cross-channel interactions, a brand's products and offerings, and improvements made by machine learning data influenced by customers' and call center agents' interactions.
Some specific benefits as a result of the concepts outlined in this patent include:
1. Since understanding is more important than just transcription itself, the success rate of automated conversations is much higher than standard systems.
2. The swapping of context within conversations is easy and natural, allowing a free flowing conversational experience without boxed in linear decision trees.
3. A fully conversational experience that can morph with and adapt to the user and user behaviors delivers the true promise of conversational AI.
Contact center AI technology provided by Speakeasy AI and its patented speech to intent solution enables authentic omnichannel conversational experiences that reduce friction for both customers and agents, and empower enterprises to protect and generate revenue from first contact to resolution.
"We have been waiting for conversational AI to deliver upon the use cases of the contact center's dreams," said Co-founder, CTO and patent-holder, Moshe Villaizan Reyes, "with our patented speech-to-intent, we've put power and control into the hands of our customers and partners. The industry will never be the same."
With its first patent secured, the company plans to continue to expand its portfolio to transform the speech recognition and conversational AI industries with mission driven focus to change the game in contact center AI.
To see and hear the Speakeasy AI solution in action contact us at hello@speakeasyai.com or visit http://www.speakeasyai.com.
About Speakeasy AI
Our mission is to make it easier for businesses to understand and respond to their customers' needs with AI. We accomplish this mission by using the world's first and only Speech-to-Intent™ solution. Combined with our end-to-end reporting and our next generation conversation manager, Sky™, we provide a full solution for voice and digital AI that can be leveraged in any channel, including live agent assistance. And since an AI platform is only as good as its improvement cycle, we enable rapid updates powered by machine learning to ensure wins are delivered on the day you launch. With our contact center AI solutions and our team's proven expertise, we work tirelessly to protect and generate revenue from first contact to resolution. Learn more at http://www.speakeasyai.com.
Media Contact
Media Relations, Speakeasy AI, 6468832062, hello@speakeasyai.com
SOURCE Speakeasy AI