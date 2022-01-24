NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The speaker market size is anticipated to grow by USD 28.37 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using speakers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Speaker Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The speakers market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Wireless speakers
- Wired speakers
- Product
- Stereo speakers
- Smart speakers
- Geographic
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
APAC is estimated to show a significant growth of 45% for the global speakers market share during the forecast period. The growth is due to a rise in the adoption of speakers in the region which is also fueling the emergence of communication infrastructure including high-speed networks. Additionally, there is a rise in the buying power of end-users in countries like China and India resulting in creating a potential demand for innovative technologies such as smart homes.
Speakers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the global speakers market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp.
The global speakers market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. However, the international players consistently increasing their footprint in the market and are expected to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players.
Speakers Market 2021-2025: Driver
The growth in the adoption of smart speakers is one of the key factors driving the global speakers market share growth during the forecast period. Smart speakers are enabling home automation and smart home concepts significantly. Moreover, these speakers help in controlling several devices connected using voice commands by the users. Moreover, the smart speakers are voice-controlled and are integrated with smart assistants to take inputs from users for performing actions. Thus, the new and innovative features in smart speakers have elevated their demand among the end-users.
The report also covers the following areas:
The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of speakers and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the speakers market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Speakers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist speakers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the speakers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the speakers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of speakers market vendors
Speakers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 28.37 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.37
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Stereo speakers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart speakers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Wireless speakers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wired speakers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Bose Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- Xiaomi Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
