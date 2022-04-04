Company selects system for risk management and claims management capabilities on the Microsoft Power Platform
CORTE MADERA, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spear Technologies, the first and only insurance solutions provider to develop applications using the Microsoft Power Platform, today announced FrankCrum as the latest customer to select SpearClaims. FrankCrum is a family of companies, consisting of FrankCrum PEO (a professional employer organization), FrankCrum Staffing, and Frank Winston Crum Insurance.
"We're excited to work with this organization. It has a deep history, providing customers with excellent service for more than 40 years, and it has an entrepreneurial approach to offering employment, staffing, and insurance solutions," said Jose Tribuzio, CEO of Spear Technologies.
Farid Nagji, EVP of Operations and Technology at FrankCrum, commented on the company's selection of SpearClaims: "We actually needed a risk management information system (RMIS) to consolidate data from multiple sources. As an insurer, this would enable us to refine our underwriting risk across our book of business. We also wanted to have the ability to bring claims management in-house, so we could provide better service to customers. We selected SpearClaims because it was a modern claims system with complete RMIS capabilities."
"FrankCrum has a strong corporate culture. Their leaders want control over their systems and their destiny," said Brian Mack, CRO at Spear Technologies. "Toward that end, SpearClaims is a perfect fit. Its low-code / no-code platform will enable them to facilitate their unique vision for the future, including a 360-view of risk, self-administering claims for greater oversight, and continuing to provide an outstanding level of service to customers."
The FrankCrum team discovered Spear Technologies at the 2021 InsureTech Connect conference, where Spear's CEO was delivering a presentation on low-code / no-code systems.
"We received a demo and realized SpearClaims was built on the Microsoft Power Platform," added Nagji. "This was a huge advantage for us, as the FrankCrum enterprise is a Microsoft shop. This means integration would be simplified; maintenance and support would be easier, and users are already familiar with the Unified Interface, so training and adoption would also be streamlined."
FrankCrum has begun implementation of SpearClaims for its general liability and workers' compensation lines. It's managing data conversion from five sources, including its own system, three TPAs, and another carrier. It expects to go-live by summer. From there, configuring the system for internal claims management should be relatively simple.
"Spear's leaders have been in the insurance solutions market for years and even helped develop some of the other systems we initially looked at. But SpearClaims was above and beyond those solutions because it offered the latest and greatest technology," noted Nagji. "And the fact that their executives knew claims and risk management solutions inside and out helped solidify our confidence in the team and their ability to meet our needs."
ABOUT FRANKCRUM
The origin of FrankCrum dates back to 1981, when Frank W. Crum, Jr. and his father, Frank Crum, Sr., founded the Great American Temporary Service. With a passion for helping small business owners succeed, the company has evolved and grown over several decades. Haley and Matthew Crum, Frank's children, joined the organization, and together the Crum family provides vision and leadership across the vibrant company enterprise: FrankCrum PEO, FrankCrum Staffing, and Frank Winston Crum Insurance.
ABOUT SPEAR TECHNOLOGIES
Spear Technologies aims to provide property and casualty insurance companies with an enterprise claims management system for the future. Developed on the Microsoft Power Platform, SpearClaims delivers unparalleled control, speed, and results. By leveraging this top-rated low-code / no-code development platform, Spear Technologies empowers companies with the ability to easily and quickly configure and tailor SpearClaims to meet their unique needs. SpearClaims' architecture provides the capabilities for using built-in AI and automation tools to extend capabilities for competitive differentiation and results. For more information, visit http://www.spear-tech.com/.
