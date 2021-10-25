CORTE MADERA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spear Technologies, the first and only insurance solutions provider to develop applications using the Microsoft Power Platform, today announced the launch of SpearCloud, the company's new cloud hosting environment and related services.
SpearCloud is built using Microsoft Azure, which means security is built in from the ground up. Spear customers automatically gain the benefit and backing of Microsoft's team of security and compliance experts, and the ongoing innovation provided by this team.
Insurance organizations may choose to host their insurance solution on SpearCloud for two main reasons: 1) they may be looking for a convenient means to transition to SpearClaims, the company's flagship claims solution, or 2) they be looking for a better experience with a cloud hosting vendor.
"Many organizations currently on legacy claims systems are finding that existing vendors are abandoning support – or they're threatening to halt support when they learn a customer is switching to a different solution," said Brian Mack, CRO of Spear Technologies. "We're offering an interim solution, which is a great benefit to organizations who feel they're being held hostage on an old system but want to transition to SpearClaims. We can host their legacy claims solution on SpearCloud while they're converting their data and setting up processes, and until they're completely ready to flip the switch and go live on SpearClaims."
"In another scenario, an organization might have an insurance system hosted on another vendor's cloud and want to make a shift for an overall better experience," said Rob Kinley, Director of IT and Cybersecurity. "With a highly secure, reliable, and scalable environment, SpearCloud provides a great opportunity. Organizations will have the autonomy to modify their solution at any time. For example, they can log into our hosted environment to access data, write business rules, or create reports on the hosted solution – or they may choose to have us perform the maintenance and support for them."
"Besides the typical benefits of leveraging a cloud hosting environment – such as avoiding the expense of on-premises hardware, network equipment, and in-house IT staff – we also gain access to Spear's very experienced IT team to both support our legacy claims system and help us transition to SpearClaims. And all of this enables us to stay focused on our customers and provide them with a high level of service," said Jerry Laval, President of Pacific Claims Management, a third-party administrator (TPA) that recently signed up for SpearCloud.
SpearCloud offers a unique combination of hosted services including:
- A production environment based on the client's data and storage requirements.
- Support of a legacy system, provided by the Spear Technologies team.
- Data encryption at rest using Azure Key Vault, Data Encryption Keys, and Key Encryption Keys – all of which ensures security and confidentiality of protected health information (PHI) and personal identifiable information (PII) in the hosted environment.
- Around-the-clock monitoring and maintenance by Spear's IT experts.
- Read and write access within the production system via a secure virtual private network (VPN).
ABOUT SPEAR TECHNOLOGIES
Spear Technologies aims to provide property and casualty insurance companies with an enterprise claims management system for the future. Developed on the Microsoft Power Platform, SpearClaims delivers unparalleled control, speed, and results. By leveraging this top-rated low-code/no-code development platform, Spear Technologies empowers companies with the ability to easily and quickly configure and tailor SpearClaims to meet their unique needs. SpearClaims' architecture provides the capabilities for using built-in AI and automation tools to extend capabilities for competitive differentiation and results. For more information, visit http://www.spear-tech.com/.
