CORTE MADERA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spear Technologies is proud to announce that it has been recognized by CIOReview as one of the 50 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers in 2021. CIOReview is a leading technology magazine, guiding enterprises with forward-thinking insights and information on today's leading solutions.
CIOReview recognized Spear Technologies because the company has helped to address issues in the property and casualty insurance industry. To date, this is one of the last segments of the financial services market that has yet to upgrade to modern technology. As a result, many insurance organizations are stuck in time, using legacy systems that are difficult to adapt to today's business challenges.
Co-founders Jose Tribuzio and Brian Mack launched Spear Technologies in 2020 to provide insurance organizations with a modern solution to this longstanding predicament. By leveraging the Microsoft Power Platform – one of the best low-code/no-code platforms in the market – the company has helped organizations to modernize and transform their operations.
"We're thrilled to receive this recognition," said CEO Jose Tribuzio. "With our flagship product SpearClaims™ being built on the Power Platform, our customers can immediately take advantage of the significant progress Microsoft has made in regard to artificial intelligence, business intelligence, and automation. With these advanced capabilities, insurance companies have the infrastructure to reach the next level of growth and success."
CIOReview noted that the Spear Technologies team has in-depth insurance experience coupled with an innovative mindset. This translates into knowing exactly where and how to leverage Microsoft technologies and capabilities to profoundly impact insurance performance.
"Imagine your insurance processes being driven by the Microsoft Power Platform – this would enable an unprecedented level of speed, control, and results," said Brian Mack, CRO at Spear Technologies. "And we will continue to launch and enhance features and capabilities that leverage the cloud, robotic process automation (RPA), and virtual agents (bots) – all of it designed to support our clients' unique objectives in a competitive landscape."
Using SpearClaims on the Microsoft Power Platform, customers can take advantage of the following benefits:
- EXTENSIBILITY. Organizations achieve tremendous control. They can easily configure and extend SpearClaims to support specific business needs. And using Power Apps, they can deploy even more capabilities.
- PERFORMANCE. Companies bask in the simplicity of one user interface (UI) across a variety of devices, from desktop to mobile. A superior software-as-a-service (SaaS) data service translates into a solution that's easy to use, easy to manage, compliant, secure, fast, scalable, and globally available.
- INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION. Everyday business users may use tools like AI Builder and Power Automate to implement unique workflows and business processes with ease. These citizen developers, as well as other trained resources, can launch capabilities quickly, effectively and at a lower cost.
- DIGITAL ENGAGEMENT. Providing insureds and claims stakeholders with the information they need is vital to an efficient insurance and claims operation. Using Portals and Virtual Agents, organizations can launch their own portal and use bots to enable and streamline virtual interactions.
- INTEGRATION. Insurance companies often have hundreds of data sources and applications. Now with an extensive library of pre-defined connectors, they can easily integrate SpearClaims with their other solutions.
- ANALYTICS. Customers can build and customize their own dashboards using Power BI. By consolidating and visualizing key performance metrics in one place, they have the insights to target problem areas and improve overall outcomes.
- TRUSTED CLOUD. These days more companies are moving to the cloud. Spear customers benefit from cloud hosting on Azure. Backed by the Microsoft Trust Center, which ensures security, privacy, compliance, reliability, and resiliency, a company's intellectual property is well protected.
ABOUT SPEAR TECHNOLOGIES
Spear Technologies aims to provide property and casualty insurance companies with an enterprise claims management system for the future. Developed on the Microsoft Power Platform, SpearClaims delivers unparalleled control, speed, and results. By leveraging this top-rated low-code/no-code development platform, Spear Technologies empowers companies with the ability to easily and quickly configure and tailor SpearClaims to meet their unique needs. SpearClaims' architecture provides the capabilities for using built-in AI and automation tools to extend capabilities for competitive differentiation and results. For more information, visit http://www.spear-tech.com.
