CORTE MADERA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spear Technologies, the first and only insurance solutions provider to develop applications using the Microsoft Power Platform, today announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit, which ensures compliance with leading industry standards for managing enterprise data.
SOC 2 compliance is based on a widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The resulting audit report confirms Spear Technologies has controls and processes in place that meet AICPA Trust Service Criteria, as verified by an in-depth, independent audit of security, availability, and integrity of its data processing systems.
"At Spear Technologies, information security is of utmost importance, as we handle and manage sensitive customer data – including protected health information (PHI) and personal identifiable information (PII)," said Robert Kinley, Director of IT and Cybersecurity at Spear Technologies. "By voluntarily meeting the standards and industry benchmarks of the AICPA, we've confirmed that we've taken comprehensive steps to safeguard customer data with the highest level of security, compliance, and controls."
"We are extremely proud of this achievement," said Jose Tribuzio, CEO of Spear Technologies. "The successful completion of the SOC 2 audit is a testament to our ongoing commitment to provide the insurance industry with advanced, innovative, and secure solutions. We've demonstrated to our customers and partners that our systems and processes adhere to strenuous standards, so they can put their trust in our solutions."
To successfully complete the SOC 2 audit, Spear Technologies demonstrated it has established rigorous policies and procedures. Additionally, the resulting audit report verifies the existence of internal controls which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for the security principles. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for organizations operating in highly regulated industries, such as insurance and financial services.
ABOUT SPEAR TECHNOLOGIES
Spear Technologies aims to provide property and casualty insurance companies with an enterprise claims management system for the future. Developed on the Microsoft Power Platform, SpearClaims delivers unparalleled control, speed, and results. By leveraging this top-rated low-code/no-code development platform, Spear Technologies empowers companies with the ability to easily and quickly configure and tailor SpearClaims to meet their unique needs. SpearClaims' architecture provides the capabilities for using built-in AI and automation tools to extend capabilities for competitive differentiation and results. For more information, visit http://www.spear-tech.com/.
